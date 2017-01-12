BRP recalls off-road vehicles that move while in park

Vehicles imported by BRP U.S. in Sturtevant

by

January 12, 2017, 11:26 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/12/brp-recalls-off-road-vehicles-that-move-while-in-park/

BRP is recalling 780 Can-Am side-by-side off-road vehicles that can unexpectedly roll away while in the park position, according to an alert issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Can-Am Defender

The Can-Am Defender

The recall, which was voluntarily by the company, covers model year 2016 Can-Am Defender, Defender DPS and Defender XT models. The vehicles were sold in various colors and have two seats and a cargo box on the back.

The vehicles were manufactured in Mexico and imported by BRP U.S. of Sturtevant. BRP itself is based in Quebec, Canada. Can-Am dealers nationwide sold the vehicle between October 2015 and December 2016 for between $10,000 and $15,700.

The company has received six reports of vehicles moving while in park, but no injuries have been reported.

Customers with vehicles in the recall should contact BRP for more information.

BRP also recalled 2,380 of its 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 vehicles in November because of the potential for complete steering lock.

