Rockwell names new CFO as part of succession plan

Crandall to lead controls business again

January 11, 2017, 10:48 AM

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. named Patrick Goris its senior vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Ted Crandall, who will return to a role leading the company’s controls segment.

Patrick Goris will become Rockwell’s chief financial officer Feb. 7.

Goris is currently vice president of investor relations and vice president of finance for the architecture and software segment. His new role will be effective Feb. 7. He joined the company in 2006 and has held roles of increasing responsibility within finance at the company.

Blake Moret, Rockwell’s president and chief executive officer, said he was confident Goris would “seamlessly step into this role” and build on the work done by Crandall.

“These changes are the result of a thoughtful and long-term leadership succession plan that maximizes the contribution of our experienced leaders while ensuring the continuous addition of new talent and perspectives for our company, customers, partners and investors,” Moret said.

Ted Crandall will return to a role leading Rockwell's controls segment.

Ted Crandall will return to a role leading Rockwell’s controls segment.

Crandall will become senior vice president for the control products and solution segment. The segment had more than $3.2 billion sales in fiscal 2016, accounting for around 55 percent of Rockwell’s revenue.

Crandall will be replacing Ken Champa, who will retire later in 2017. Crandall, who has been with the company for more than 35 years, previously served as senior vice president for the segment and has been CFO since 2007.

“CP&S is a critical part of our business in how we bring our products, services and domain expertise to global industrial organizations as they strive to become more productive and competitive,” said Moret. “Ted is a seasoned general manager, with previous experience running CP&S and a thorough understanding of how we use all of our strengths to bring The Connected Enterprise to life.”



