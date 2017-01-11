Real Estate Transactions

Sales

The Barry Company

Hometown Holdings LLC, purchased a 16,940 square foot industrial facility at 1220 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, from Byers Cedarburg Properties, LLC.

Independence Place New Berlin, LLC. purchased a ,500 square foot office building located at 14775 W. National Ave, New Berlin from Carmarthen Investment Co., LLC.

RFP Commercial

1801 Development Group LLC purchased 1801 W. Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee from J.L.S. Holdings LLC.

Woolworth Development Group LLC purchased 4837 & 5021 Woolworth Avenue in Milwaukeefrom Burns-Woolworth LLC.

Leases

Gerald Nell Inc.

Elite Tumbling Factory, Inc. leased 6,000 square feet at 3265 Gateway Rd., Brookfield from Sunset Investment Co.

KMS Sales Inc. dba Signarama Pewaukee leased 4,390 square feet at W237 N2889 Woodgate Rd., Pewaukee from Westside Investor Group LLC

Judson and Associates

Fluid Aire Dynamics, Inc leased 4,692 square feet at 9602 S. Franklin Drive, Franklin from Oak Brook Apple, LLC.

Gingras, Cates & Luebke, s.c. leased 2,352 square feet 3228 Turnberry Oak Drive, Waukesha from Summit Corporate Center LLC

Midwest Concrete and Masonry Supply, Inc. leased 16,000 square feet at 1195 E. Wisconsin Ave. Pewaukee from 1195, LLC.

PROPERTY: 21500 W Greenfield Avenue New Berlin TENANT: Escom Properties, Inc SPACE: 910 sq ft OWNER: Jim Rugg LEASING BROKER: Lori Hake LISTING BROKER: Matt Judson

Kneaded Time Massage leased 410 square feet at N63 W23583 Main Street Sussex from Rockfish Investments

RFP Commercial

Technology Resource Advisors leased 6,373 square feet at PH Dye House located at 320 E. Buffalo St.

DeLadurantey Law Group leased 1,393 square feet at t 330 S. Executive Drive in Milwaukee.

Merz Aesthetics extended its 37,762 square foot lease at 1340 Grandview Parkway in Yorkville.