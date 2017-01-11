Plum Moving Media plans move to Menomonee Valley

Company applied for $740,000 MEDC loan for project

by

January 11, 2017, 12:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/11/plum-moving-media-renovating-former-warehouse-in-menomonee-valley/

Milwaukee media production company Plum Moving Media is planning to move to a renovated warehouse in the city’s Menomonee Valley.

dvd-shutterstock_353136869

The company has submitted a request for a $740,000 loan with the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation for the renovation and build out of a new office at 1418 W. St. Paul Ave., just east of Sobelmans restaurant.

The location is the former Milwaukee Casket Co., which was later Action Heating & Cooling Inc.

The entire project cost is $1.85 million, according to the documents submitted to MEDC.

“All of the employees are looking forward to this,” said company president Richard Schmig. “We will have a very nice television production studio and live web streaming capabilities, along with state of the art video production and editing facilities. We’re very happy to be able renovate an interesting old building, the former Milwaukee Casket Company, and bring it back to life.”

Plum Moving Media currently leases 3,633 square feet in the Landmark Building, 316 N. Milwaukee St. in the city’s Historic Third Ward.

According to Plum’s website, the company has been in business for more than 20 years. It handles all phases of video and film production, DVD authoring, audio, interactive programming, exhibit media, business theater and web-based applications.

Plum employs 20 people and is expecting to hire four more over the next two years.

MEDC’s loan and finance committee will consider the request Thursday.

