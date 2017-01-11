Leader Paper Products buys south side warehouses to expand

Company still considering its future in Walker's Point

by

January 11, 2017, 10:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/11/leader-paper-products-buys-south-side-warehouses-to-expand/

Leader Paper Products, Inc., has purchased two warehouse buildings, with a total of 202,875 square feet of space, on Milwaukee’s south side for $6.75 million, leaving the future of its presence in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood uncertain.

Leader Paper Products has been in Walker's Point since 1920.

Leader Paper Products has been in Walker’s Point since 1920.

The 116-year-old family-run manufacturing business has outgrown its 134,000-square-foot location at 901 S. 5th St., and Scott Wilke, president and CEO of Leader Paper Products, has been looking for space for about three years.

The move to 5111 S. 9th St. will provide the company with room to grow, but not right away. There is currently 79,000 square feet available in the space. RR Donnelley and an affiliate of CVS are tenants with two- and 10-year leases.

The property also has room for an expansion.

Wilke said he needs to take some time to figure out if he will move part of his business to 9th Street immediately, expand the property or wait.

“We closed on Monday and this is an entirely new experience for me,” Wilke said. “I’ve been trying to get my head around property management issues and it’s going to take a couple years to plan this all out.”

The property was purchased from Chicago-based Icon Mars Property Owner Pool 2, LLC. It includes two warehouse buildings. A two-story building built in 1973 and a one-story building built in 1984, according to city records.

It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $7.2 million.

Wilke said the next step will be to ask the city’s Redevelopment Authority to consider designating the property on 9th Street blighted this month, so Leader Paper Products can apply for financial assistance.

Leader Paper Products, Inc., has purchased two warehouse buildings, with a total of 202,875 square feet of space, on Milwaukee’s south side for $6.75 million, leaving the future of its presence in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood uncertain.

Leader Paper Products has been in Walker's Point since 1920.

Leader Paper Products has been in Walker’s Point since 1920.

The 116-year-old family-run manufacturing business has outgrown its 134,000-square-foot location at 901 S. 5th St., and Scott Wilke, president and CEO of Leader Paper Products, has been looking for space for about three years.

The move to 5111 S. 9th St. will provide the company with room to grow, but not right away. There is currently 79,000 square feet available in the space. RR Donnelley and an affiliate of CVS are tenants with two- and 10-year leases.

The property also has room for an expansion.

Wilke said he needs to take some time to figure out if he will move part of his business to 9th Street immediately, expand the property or wait.

“We closed on Monday and this is an entirely new experience for me,” Wilke said. “I’ve been trying to get my head around property management issues and it’s going to take a couple years to plan this all out.”

The property was purchased from Chicago-based Icon Mars Property Owner Pool 2, LLC. It includes two warehouse buildings. A two-story building built in 1973 and a one-story building built in 1984, according to city records.

It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $7.2 million.

Wilke said the next step will be to ask the city’s Redevelopment Authority to consider designating the property on 9th Street blighted this month, so Leader Paper Products can apply for financial assistance.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am