Continuum Architects to move downtown from Walker’s Point

Will occupy fourth floor of historic Mitchell Building

by

January 11, 2017, 12:57 PM

After spending 20 years in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, Continuum Architects + Planners is moving to a building the firm is very familiar with.

ext-mitchell-building_web

The historic Mitchell Building in downtown Milwaukee.

Continuum will lease the fourth floor of the historic Mitchell Building, 207 E. Michigan Ave., in downtown Milwaukee. Since 2011, Continuum has worked with owner and developer Joshua Jeffers to obtain historic tax credits and remodel the 141-year building.

Continuum was also the firm behind Jeffers’ extensive rehabilitation of the historic Mackie Building, located next to the Mitchell Building, at 225 E Michigan St.

“We can now live on one of our own projects and showcase our neighboring building as well,” said Falamak Nourzad, Continuum principal. “We believe we are going to be part of an area that is part of a new renaissance along Broadway and everything that is happening on Wisconsin Avenue. It is similar to how we positioned ourselves in Walker’s Point 20 years ago.”

Jeffers has requested a $1.2 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to renovate the fourth floor of the Mitchell Building. The total project will cost $6.8 million.

The money would also be used to do exterior work on the south wall and build out the lobby and common stairwell.

Continuum is designing its own 7,800-square-foot space and plans to move in April 1.

Its current location, 228 S 1st St., was sold to an investment group led by developer David Winograd in late November for $1.1 million.

Nourzad said the new space will keep the historic integrity of the building but have a modern feel with an open office structure.

“Leaving Walker’s Point is bittersweet, but we are only going three blocks north,” Nourzad said. “Milwaukee is a small town, so this won’t make us feel like we are moving to a suburb away.”

Jeffers is looking forward to his new tenant too.

“I’ve done a lot of work with them, so this is exciting,” Jeffers said. “The Mitchell Building is a natural fit.”

