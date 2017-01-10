San Jamar acquired by Carlisle Companies

Elkhorn firm to operate as separate business in foodservice segment

by

January 10, 2017, 5:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/10/san-jamar-acquired-by-carlisle-companies/

Elkhorn-based San Jamar Inc. has been acquired by Carlisle Companies Inc., a diversified Arizona-based firm focused on the manufacturing and distribution of highly engineered products.

paper-towel-shutterstock_535955236

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. San Jamar has 120 employees and annual revenue around $87 million. The company designs and distributes dispensers for paper towels, tissue, soap and air purification as well as personal and food safety products for commercial and institutional food service customers.

Representatives from San Jamar were not immediately available for comment.

D. Christian Koch, Carlisle president and chief executive officer, said San Jamar has been on the company’s target list for a number of years as “a coveted brand within the food service industry.”

“San Jamar offers Carlisle FoodService Products innovative new products, opportunities to expand Carlisle’s presence in San Jamar’s complementary sales channels and a history of profitable growth,” Koch said.

Carlisle’s release noted San Jamar has excellent brand recognition, well-entrenched sales channels and maintains leading positions in several hygienic and food management and safety product categories.

San Jamar will operate as a separate unit within Carlisle FoodService Products, a provider of professional-grade products for the restaurant, health care and janitorial sectors, including foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, displayware, catering equipment and meal delivery systems.

Carlisle had net sales of $3.5 billion in 2015. The company’s markets include commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, defense, food service, health care, sanitary maintenance, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing.

Elkhorn-based San Jamar Inc. has been acquired by Carlisle Companies Inc., a diversified Arizona-based firm focused on the manufacturing and distribution of highly engineered products.

paper-towel-shutterstock_535955236

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. San Jamar has 120 employees and annual revenue around $87 million. The company designs and distributes dispensers for paper towels, tissue, soap and air purification as well as personal and food safety products for commercial and institutional food service customers.

Representatives from San Jamar were not immediately available for comment.

D. Christian Koch, Carlisle president and chief executive officer, said San Jamar has been on the company’s target list for a number of years as “a coveted brand within the food service industry.”

“San Jamar offers Carlisle FoodService Products innovative new products, opportunities to expand Carlisle’s presence in San Jamar’s complementary sales channels and a history of profitable growth,” Koch said.

Carlisle’s release noted San Jamar has excellent brand recognition, well-entrenched sales channels and maintains leading positions in several hygienic and food management and safety product categories.

San Jamar will operate as a separate unit within Carlisle FoodService Products, a provider of professional-grade products for the restaurant, health care and janitorial sectors, including foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, displayware, catering equipment and meal delivery systems.

Carlisle had net sales of $3.5 billion in 2015. The company’s markets include commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, defense, food service, health care, sanitary maintenance, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am