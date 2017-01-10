San Jamar acquired by Carlisle Companies

Elkhorn-based San Jamar Inc. has been acquired by Carlisle Companies Inc., a diversified Arizona-based firm focused on the manufacturing and distribution of highly engineered products.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. San Jamar has 120 employees and annual revenue around $87 million. The company designs and distributes dispensers for paper towels, tissue, soap and air purification as well as personal and food safety products for commercial and institutional food service customers.

Representatives from San Jamar were not immediately available for comment.

D. Christian Koch, Carlisle president and chief executive officer, said San Jamar has been on the company’s target list for a number of years as “a coveted brand within the food service industry.”

“San Jamar offers Carlisle FoodService Products innovative new products, opportunities to expand Carlisle’s presence in San Jamar’s complementary sales channels and a history of profitable growth,” Koch said.

Carlisle’s release noted San Jamar has excellent brand recognition, well-entrenched sales channels and maintains leading positions in several hygienic and food management and safety product categories.

San Jamar will operate as a separate unit within Carlisle FoodService Products, a provider of professional-grade products for the restaurant, health care and janitorial sectors, including foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, displayware, catering equipment and meal delivery systems.

Carlisle had net sales of $3.5 billion in 2015. The company’s markets include commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, defense, food service, health care, sanitary maintenance, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing.