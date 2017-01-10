Organ Piper Pizza owner purchases building

The owner of Organ Piper Pizza on Highway 100 in Greenfield has purchased the building that the restaurant occupies.

Organ Piper owner Derek Paikowski, of Hales Corners, has been leasing the space at 4353 S 108th St., where the restaurant has been located for more than 30 years, from Timothy and Judith Parworth, of Waukesha, said Gary Hanson, who opened the Organ Piper in 1976.

After more than a year of negotiations, Paikowski bought the building from the Parworths for $680,000, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of $649,200, according to county records.

The Organ Piper has been a unique destination along Highway 100 for decades. Its biggest draw is the “Mighty Wurlitzer” theater pipe organ that has been played continuously since the restaurant opened in 1976.