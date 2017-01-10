Nomad World Pub to add Madison location

Mike Eitel purchasing Cardinal Bar

by

January 10, 2017, 12:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/10/nomad-world-pub-to-add-madison-location/

Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel is purchasing Cardinal Bar in Madison and will open a second Nomad location there in March.

Eitel and Gonzalez

Mike Eitel and Ricardo Gonzalez

Eitel, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who frequented the bar while attending college, is purchasing the 109-year-old bar, located at 418 E. Wilson St., from long-time owner  Ricardo Gonzalez who is planning to retire.

“I’ve always felt the Cardinal is just a special place, in an amazing building and a great neighborhood with a unique variety of music and a funky feel that appeals to just about everyone,” Eitel said. “I’m excited to make a great bar even better with some fresh, new energy and an awesome concept. The Cardinal is a part of Madison’s history and we fully intend to keep the parts of The Cardinal that everyone loves, and provide our own unique twist.”

Cardinal Bar is located on the first floor of the historic Cardinal Hotel apartments building. It has been in operation for most of the time since the building was developed in 1908.

Gonzalez leased the space in 1974 and remodeled the dining room into a dance floor and turned the Cardinal into Madison’s first disco.

It became a hotspot of Madison’s burgeoning gay community and residents of the Willy Street neighborhood.

The Cardinal has since developed into a place for Latin music and dance.

Gonazlez said he has wanted to retire for a few years, but wanted to sell the bar to the right person.

“For me, this has been 43 years in the making since we first opened our doors,” he said. “Mike and Nomad World Pub are going to take this bar to a whole new level, while respecting what we’ve all worked hard to create here. We have enjoyed serving and entertaining so many people over the years and to know this bar will continue as a special place in the community really makes me happy.”

Gonzalez will host a Cardinal Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28  with a farewell party starting at 8 p.m. The Cardinal will then be closed Jan. 29 and will reopen as the Nomad World Pub in mid-March.

Eitel said the bar’s  DJs, live jazz, Latin and fetish nights will continue. He also plans to keep the bar’s interior the same.

Craft and imported beer selections will be expanded on tap and Nomad World Pub will pay homage to the Cardinal Bar with a new “Cardinal Room,” featuring the well-known high-tech sound system. Large high definition TV screens will also be added, Eitel said.

Nomad World Pub plans to offer all current employees attThe Cardinal Bar the opportunity strike “to apply” to stay on with the new ownership. Nomad World Pub will also be hiring additional staff.

Eitel opened the original Nomad World Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee in 1995. He is currently expanding the bar, popular with soccer fans who gather their to watch matches, to offer a year-round beer garden.

Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel is purchasing Cardinal Bar in Madison and will open a second Nomad location there in March.

Eitel and Gonzalez

Mike Eitel and Ricardo Gonzalez

Eitel, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who frequented the bar while attending college, is purchasing the 109-year-old bar, located at 418 E. Wilson St., from long-time owner  Ricardo Gonzalez who is planning to retire.

“I’ve always felt the Cardinal is just a special place, in an amazing building and a great neighborhood with a unique variety of music and a funky feel that appeals to just about everyone,” Eitel said. “I’m excited to make a great bar even better with some fresh, new energy and an awesome concept. The Cardinal is a part of Madison’s history and we fully intend to keep the parts of The Cardinal that everyone loves, and provide our own unique twist.”

Cardinal Bar is located on the first floor of the historic Cardinal Hotel apartments building. It has been in operation for most of the time since the building was developed in 1908.

Gonzalez leased the space in 1974 and remodeled the dining room into a dance floor and turned the Cardinal into Madison’s first disco.

It became a hotspot of Madison’s burgeoning gay community and residents of the Willy Street neighborhood.

The Cardinal has since developed into a place for Latin music and dance.

Gonazlez said he has wanted to retire for a few years, but wanted to sell the bar to the right person.

“For me, this has been 43 years in the making since we first opened our doors,” he said. “Mike and Nomad World Pub are going to take this bar to a whole new level, while respecting what we’ve all worked hard to create here. We have enjoyed serving and entertaining so many people over the years and to know this bar will continue as a special place in the community really makes me happy.”

Gonzalez will host a Cardinal Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28  with a farewell party starting at 8 p.m. The Cardinal will then be closed Jan. 29 and will reopen as the Nomad World Pub in mid-March.

Eitel said the bar’s  DJs, live jazz, Latin and fetish nights will continue. He also plans to keep the bar’s interior the same.

Craft and imported beer selections will be expanded on tap and Nomad World Pub will pay homage to the Cardinal Bar with a new “Cardinal Room,” featuring the well-known high-tech sound system. Large high definition TV screens will also be added, Eitel said.

Nomad World Pub plans to offer all current employees attThe Cardinal Bar the opportunity strike “to apply” to stay on with the new ownership. Nomad World Pub will also be hiring additional staff.

Eitel opened the original Nomad World Pub on Brady Street in Milwaukee in 1995. He is currently expanding the bar, popular with soccer fans who gather their to watch matches, to offer a year-round beer garden.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am