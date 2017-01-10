New Glarus Brewing’s bottles will be made in Wisconsin, too

Brewery announces partnership with Ardagh Group

by

January 10, 2017, 11:33 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/10/new-glarus-brewings-bottles-will-be-made-in-wisconsin-too/

It has long been the case that New Glarus Brewing Co. beer is only found for sale in Wisconsin. But moving forward, the bottles the beer goes into will also be only from the Badger State.

new-glarus-shutterstock-ed-only

New Glarus announced a partnership Tuesday for its glass bottles to be produced by Ardagh Group’s Burlington production facility.

Production of New Glarus Brewing’s glass beer bottles was previously done in other parts of the country by other companies.

“New Glarus Brewing Company is a proud supporter of Wisconsin manufacturing,” said Deb Carey, president of New Glarus Brewing Co.  “We’re excited to bring this important manufacturing business home to Wisconsin.”

Glass bottle production represents one of the biggest costs for the brewer and the deal will result in about $6 million in business a year staying in the state of Wisconsin, said Steve Lyons, a spokesman for New Glarus. The company produces about 220,000 barrels of beer a year and at its peak in summer goes through 1 million bottles a week.

In addition to bottles, New Glarus sources its cans from Ball Corp. in Fort Atkinson and boxes and packaging from Menash Packaging in Neenah.

Ardagh is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions and has 110 facilities in 22 countries. The Burlington facility employs 390 people and operates continuously seven days a week, 365 days a year. The plant averages 22 bottlers per second.

“Ardagh Group has a long history of serving the craft beer industry,” said Alex Robertson, chief commercial officer of Ardagh Group’s North American glass division. “We value our relationship with New Glarus Brewing, and are proud they choose to package their craft beer in bottles manufactured at our Burlington facility, just a mere 90 miles away from their brewery.”

The Burlington facility has been in operation for 50 years, but the new agreement won’t result in any new hiring.

“The signing of this agreement with New Glarus Brewing Company combined with other customers serviced by this facility, allows the Burlington manufacturing plant to remain at full capacity,” Robertson said in an email.

Asked if it was common for Ardagh to shift production to different areas of the country to meet the needs of brewers, Robertson said the company realized it was a big deal for New Glarus.

“We knew it was important for New Glarus Brewing Company to have their glass bottles manufactured in Wisconsin, so we are pleased to have reached an agreement that ensures production of those bottles in our Burlington, Wis., facility,” he said.

It has long been the case that New Glarus Brewing Co. beer is only found for sale in Wisconsin. But moving forward, the bottles the beer goes into will also be only from the Badger State.

new-glarus-shutterstock-ed-only

New Glarus announced a partnership Tuesday for its glass bottles to be produced by Ardagh Group’s Burlington production facility.

Production of New Glarus Brewing’s glass beer bottles was previously done in other parts of the country by other companies.

“New Glarus Brewing Company is a proud supporter of Wisconsin manufacturing,” said Deb Carey, president of New Glarus Brewing Co.  “We’re excited to bring this important manufacturing business home to Wisconsin.”

Glass bottle production represents one of the biggest costs for the brewer and the deal will result in about $6 million in business a year staying in the state of Wisconsin, said Steve Lyons, a spokesman for New Glarus. The company produces about 220,000 barrels of beer a year and at its peak in summer goes through 1 million bottles a week.

In addition to bottles, New Glarus sources its cans from Ball Corp. in Fort Atkinson and boxes and packaging from Menash Packaging in Neenah.

Ardagh is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions and has 110 facilities in 22 countries. The Burlington facility employs 390 people and operates continuously seven days a week, 365 days a year. The plant averages 22 bottlers per second.

“Ardagh Group has a long history of serving the craft beer industry,” said Alex Robertson, chief commercial officer of Ardagh Group’s North American glass division. “We value our relationship with New Glarus Brewing, and are proud they choose to package their craft beer in bottles manufactured at our Burlington facility, just a mere 90 miles away from their brewery.”

The Burlington facility has been in operation for 50 years, but the new agreement won’t result in any new hiring.

“The signing of this agreement with New Glarus Brewing Company combined with other customers serviced by this facility, allows the Burlington manufacturing plant to remain at full capacity,” Robertson said in an email.

Asked if it was common for Ardagh to shift production to different areas of the country to meet the needs of brewers, Robertson said the company realized it was a big deal for New Glarus.

“We knew it was important for New Glarus Brewing Company to have their glass bottles manufactured in Wisconsin, so we are pleased to have reached an agreement that ensures production of those bottles in our Burlington, Wis., facility,” he said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am