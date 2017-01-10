Global Freight Source acquired by GlobalTranz

Freight management firm to join Phoenix-based company

January 10, 2017, 1:08 PM

Milwaukee-based Global Freight Source Inc. has been acquired by GlobalTranz, a Phoenix-based freight brokerage firm.

Truck driving

Global Freight Services is a logistics company specializing in freight management services. The company has 20 employees in Milwaukee and another seven in offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia and Oregon.

Jim Weatherly, chief executive officer of Global Freight Source, said the GlobalTranz freight brokerage technology has helped the company grow its market share over the years.

“We are excited to become part of GlobalTranz, and I look forward to contributing to company growth and helping other GlobalTranz agents replicate our success,” Weatherly said.

In announcing the acquisition, GlobalTranz said Global Freight’s experience and strength in expedited freight and ability to build strategic enterprise accounts would bring best practices that can be shared across its company.

“Jim and his team have built a world-class freight operation and proven themselves to be a top revenue producer year after year,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of GlobalTranz. “Their breadth and depth of freight management expertise, experience successfully applying the GlobalTranz technology platform to service enterprise customers and ability to share best practice knowledge with our other freight agents will be big assets to GlobalTranz as we continue to grow the company.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

