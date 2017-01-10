Former Frank F. Haack, Zywave president buys Moderne condo

Jim Mueller, president and CEO of Mueller QAAS, and formerly the president of Frank F. Haack & Associates Inc. and president and COO of Zywave, recently purchased a condo in The Moderne building in downtown Milwaukee for $670,000, according to state records.

Mueller purchased a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,750-square-foot residence on the 28th floor of the building.

“We are season ticket holders of the UWM Panthers, the Marquette Golden Eagles and have tickets to the Milwaukee Bucks,” Mueller said. “It’s all about location, location, location. Milwaukee is a thriving community and we are enjoying the assets the city has to offer.”

The condo was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based development firm Barrett Lo Visionary Development, leaving just one condo left for sale in the 30-story downtown Milwaukee residential tower, located at 1141 N. Old World Third St.

The condo is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $660,600.

Mueller’s is the second condo in The Moderne that was sold in December, according to state records. Dr. Yoko Momoyama, purchased the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom 1,685-square-foot residence on the 30th floor for $845,000.

The Moderne, developed by Barrett Lo, was completed in 2012. The building has 16 condominiums (five on the 30th floor, three on the 29th floor and eight on the 28th floor); 203 apartments and the Carson’s Prime Steaks and Famous BBQ restaurant on the first floor.

With the December sales, the only remaining unsold condominium is on the 30th floor.

Rick Barrett, owner of Barrett Lo, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development is also developing The Couture, a proposed 44-story luxury apartment tower at the site of the former Milwaukee County Downtown Transit Center, located southwest of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Street at the lakefront. Site demolition work for The Couture began recently and the project is expected to break ground this spring.