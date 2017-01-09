‘Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less’

Book Review

by

January 09, 2017, 1:00 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/09/rest-why-you-get-more-done-when-you-work-less/

book-review-restIs rest the key to getting more done at work? Silicon Valley consultant Alex Soojung Kim Pang argues workers can be more successful in all areas of their lives by recognizing the importance of rest. Working better does not mean working more, it means working less and resting better, Pang says.

For most of us, overwork is the new normal and rest is an afterthought, with busy lives leading to late-night TV binges and hours spent trawling the Internet. Treating rest as a passive activity secondary to work undermines our chances for a rewarding and meaningful life. Whether that means making space for daily naps, as Winston Churchill did during World War II; going on hours-long strolls like Charles Darwin; or spending a week alone in a cabin like Bill Gates, pursuing what Pang calls deliberate rest is the true key to fulfillment and creative success.

“Rest” is available at www.800CEOread.com for $22.

book-review-restIs rest the key to getting more done at work? Silicon Valley consultant Alex Soojung Kim Pang argues workers can be more successful in all areas of their lives by recognizing the importance of rest. Working better does not mean working more, it means working less and resting better, Pang says.

For most of us, overwork is the new normal and rest is an afterthought, with busy lives leading to late-night TV binges and hours spent trawling the Internet. Treating rest as a passive activity secondary to work undermines our chances for a rewarding and meaningful life. Whether that means making space for daily naps, as Winston Churchill did during World War II; going on hours-long strolls like Charles Darwin; or spending a week alone in a cabin like Bill Gates, pursuing what Pang calls deliberate rest is the true key to fulfillment and creative success.

“Rest” is available at www.800CEOread.com for $22.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am