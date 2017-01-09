Pinnacle Engineering Group opening office in Kenosha

Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group is opening an office in Kenosha in the Business Center of Kenosha.

It will be the company’s third office. Its other offices are located on Bluemound Road in Brookfield and in East Dundee, Illinois.

The company has had a temporary office at the Kenosha location, 9114 58th Place, but has decided to make it permanent to serve clients in southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, said Pinnacle Engineering Group principal Adam Artz.

“Over the past few years, we have designed regional infrastructure for over a thousand acres of development in this market region,” Artz said. “We are excited to continue our heavy involvement in one of the most active development zones in the state with team members that live, work, and frequent in the communities that we help expand.”

Pinnacle Engineering Group is a civil engineering, surveying, and natural resources consultant to the real estate development community. Its projects have included the Amazon and Uline campuses in Kenosha.