Froedtert & Medical College opens health center in Brookfield

Calhoun Health Care Center located on site of former Venice Club restaurant

by

January 09, 2017, 12:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/09/froedtert-medical-college-opens-health-center-in-brookfield/

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new, 15,000-square-foot health center at 1905 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield on Monday.

A rendering of the Calhoun Health Center in Brookfield.

A rendering of the Calhoun Health Center in Brookfield.

The health center, called the Calhoun Health Center, is located within a 23,700-square-foot medical office building built by commercial real estate developer Irgens across the street from Brookfield City Hall on the site of the former Venice Club restaurant.

Irgens announced Froedtert & MCW would be the building’s anchor tenant in March and broke ground on the development in April.

The Calhoun Health Center is staffed by five physicians and offers genetic counseling, laboratory and radiology services, ultrasound imaging and 3-D mammography. The health care partnership between Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College plans to add consultation services for high-risk pregnancies and primary care service later this year.

“The Calhoun Health Center responds to continuing strong demand for our services in Waukesha County,” said Mark Lodes,  president, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians, in a statement.

The five physicians at the new center were previously located at the Froedtert & MCW OB/GYN LifeTime clinic less than half a mile north at 17280 W. North Ave. #200.

Irgens acquired the Venice Club about a month after it closed in 2014. The Venice Club was an iconic restaurant with a long presence at Summerfest that opened in downtown Milwaukee in 1947 and moved to Brookfield in 1983. The developer plans to lease the remaining 8,700-square-feet of space in the building to other tenants.

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new, 15,000-square-foot health center at 1905 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield on Monday.

A rendering of the Calhoun Health Center in Brookfield.

A rendering of the Calhoun Health Center in Brookfield.

The health center, called the Calhoun Health Center, is located within a 23,700-square-foot medical office building built by commercial real estate developer Irgens across the street from Brookfield City Hall on the site of the former Venice Club restaurant.

Irgens announced Froedtert & MCW would be the building’s anchor tenant in March and broke ground on the development in April.

The Calhoun Health Center is staffed by five physicians and offers genetic counseling, laboratory and radiology services, ultrasound imaging and 3-D mammography. The health care partnership between Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College plans to add consultation services for high-risk pregnancies and primary care service later this year.

“The Calhoun Health Center responds to continuing strong demand for our services in Waukesha County,” said Mark Lodes,  president, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians, in a statement.

The five physicians at the new center were previously located at the Froedtert & MCW OB/GYN LifeTime clinic less than half a mile north at 17280 W. North Ave. #200.

Irgens acquired the Venice Club about a month after it closed in 2014. The Venice Club was an iconic restaurant with a long presence at Summerfest that opened in downtown Milwaukee in 1947 and moved to Brookfield in 1983. The developer plans to lease the remaining 8,700-square-feet of space in the building to other tenants.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Downtown Hotel Showdown

Upstart rival challenges Marcus Corp.

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am