Froedtert & Medical College opens health center in Brookfield

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new, 15,000-square-foot health center at 1905 N. Calhoun Road in Brookfield on Monday.

The health center, called the Calhoun Health Center, is located within a 23,700-square-foot medical office building built by commercial real estate developer Irgens across the street from Brookfield City Hall on the site of the former Venice Club restaurant.

Irgens announced Froedtert & MCW would be the building’s anchor tenant in March and broke ground on the development in April.

The Calhoun Health Center is staffed by five physicians and offers genetic counseling, laboratory and radiology services, ultrasound imaging and 3-D mammography. The health care partnership between Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College plans to add consultation services for high-risk pregnancies and primary care service later this year.

“The Calhoun Health Center responds to continuing strong demand for our services in Waukesha County,” said Mark Lodes, president, Froedtert & MCW Community Physicians, in a statement.

The five physicians at the new center were previously located at the Froedtert & MCW OB/GYN LifeTime clinic less than half a mile north at 17280 W. North Ave. #200.

Irgens acquired the Venice Club about a month after it closed in 2014. The Venice Club was an iconic restaurant with a long presence at Summerfest that opened in downtown Milwaukee in 1947 and moved to Brookfield in 1983. The developer plans to lease the remaining 8,700-square-feet of space in the building to other tenants.