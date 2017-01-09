Enterprise Fire & Security will move to Waukesha

Leaving Delafield after 12 years

January 09, 2017, 1:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/09/enterprise-fire-security-will-move-to-waukesha/

After 12 years in Delafield, Enterprise Fire & Security is moving to Waukesha to make room for its expanding workforce.

Enterprise Fire & Security services and installs fire alarm, video surveillance and a variety of life-safety systems. In addition, they offer monitoring and inspection services for fire alarm, fire extinguisher, sprinkler systems.

The company is leasing 3,500 square feet at Westbrook Business Center, 2325 Parklawn Drive, adjacent to Interstate 94 and Highway 18.

Enterprise has grown from eight employees in 2014, to 14, and is currently hiring.

“We have been expanding at a steady rate over the last two years and we expect to accelerate that growth going forward,” said Christen Austad, company president. “A robust construction market, and our customer service focus has put our products and services in demand.”

The company was founded by Austad and former partners in 2004. For more than a decade, it did business in a four-room office at 75 Enterprise Road in Delafield.

In 2015, Enterprise entered a partnership with Michael Martin of Martin Systems of Green Bay. Since then, the company has focused on structuring its business on growth in the Wisconsin fire alarm and security market.

News

