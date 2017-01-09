Aurora plans $130 million medical center west of I-94 in Kenosha

Aurora Health Care is planning a $130 million medical office building and an outpatient care center west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha.

The Milwaukee-based health care system is planning to increase its footprint in the growing county with a 100,000-square-foot outpatient care center and a 100,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building. The development is planned for five adjacent parcels along the frontage road west of I-94, between 60th (Highway K) and 71st streets.

The outpatient center would include primary care, outpatient surgery, rehabilitation services, imaging, laboratory services, occupational health, specialty care and a pharmacy.

The project could create an estimated 140 new professional health care jobs and up to 400 construction and trade jobs during development, according to documents filed with the city.

The two buildings will be developed on about 158 acres and could eventually include addition buildings, according to a proposal that was approved by the Kenosha plan commission last week. The plan commission approved rezoning the land from heavy manufacturing to institutional park district. The city’s common council will vote on the plan later this month.

Doug Koch, president of Aurora’s Racine, Kenosha and Northern Illinois patient service market, said the system has a growing number of patients in the Kenosha area, which is why it has proposed an ambulatory surgery center and professional office building west of the interstate.

“If approved, this facility would provide new and expanded services that would enhance patient access to the care they need,” Koch said. “As a longtime member of the Kenosha community, we look forward to working with the city and neighbors to move this project forward on behalf of our patients.”

Aurora has been in the Kenosha market since opening an outpatient health center in 1995, which was later expanded into a full service hospital, Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, at 10400 75th St.

Aurora has continued to expand in Kenosha and the Illinois market, which it entered in 2009, with the acquisition of Northern Lake Medical Ltd., a 43-employee physician group with primary care clinics in three Illinois communities: Gurnee, Lindenhurst and Fox Lake.

Aurora also opened a 27,000-square-foot health center offering pain management and ophthalmology services at 6815 118th Ave. in Kenosha and a 38,000-square-foot cancer center at 6811 118th Ave. in June 2014.