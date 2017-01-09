A recipe for long-term growth

Rolando Rodriguez

President and chief executive officer

Marcus Theatres Corp.

100 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

Industry: Exhibition, entertainment, hospitality

Employees: 3,331

www.marcustheatres.com

Rolando Rodriguez is the president and CEO of Marcus Theatres Corp. We’ve all heard the adage “You have to spend money to make money,” but it’s not that simple, he says.

“In 2013, Marcus Theatres began an incredible transformation. The growth strategy focused on investments in our cinemas, our talent and our guest experience.

“We’ve introduced new amenities, comforts and conveniences across our circuit. Many locations have been enhanced to become full-blown entertainment destinations.

“These new amenities were coupled with the launch of value programs, like $5 Tuesdays, to help increase attendance while continuing to be easy on guests’ wallets. Nearly three years ago, we began investing in a loyalty program to provide a variety of discounts and perks, and encourage more frequent visits to our theatres from our base of more than 1.7 million members.

“Find the right mix of investments in your own business and you’ve figured out just part of the equation.

“As our founder, Ben Marcus, once said, ‘Our people are our greatest asset.’ One of my priorities has been to ensure we have the right people in the right roles at the right times – from our senior leadership and corporate staff, to our general managers and field associates. Anyone can have a fancy car, but it’s the people behind the wheel who make the difference.

“You can’t simply ‘spend money to make money,’ nor can you only cut costs and expect a return. If you can find the right mix of the two, you’ve got a great start. Add in the right talent and leadership infrastructure, and you’ve found the recipe for long-term growth.”