Port Washington-based Allen Edmonds Corp. was acquired by Missouri-based Famous Footwear parent company Caleres Inc. for $255 million in cash and revolving credit.
$255 million
By the Numbers
January 09, 2017, 1:00 AM
https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/09/255-million/
