The Rep raises $111,628 for Boys & Girls Clubs during ‘A Christmas Carol’ performances

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater raised more than $111,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee by asking for donations at the conclusion of each performance of “A Christmas Carol” during the holiday season.

The play, adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic novella of the same name, has been a mainstay of the Rep’s holiday lineup for more than 40 years. This year, the production underwent several changes under the direction of Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements.

At the end of each performance, cast members made an emotional appeal to the audience to donate money that would be used by the Boys & Girls Clubs to purchase gifts for families in need. The Rep staff members also volunteered to help purchase, wrap and deliver the gifts to families around Milwaukee.

Of the total the Rep raised by asking for donations during the performances, $50,000 came from a single, anonymous donor.

“This year’s record-breaking donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee is due in large part to an anonymous donor who was so moved by the end-of-show appeal that he pledged to match all gifts given dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000,” group representatives wrote in a statement released Jan. 3.

“It’s humbling to see the level of generosity shown by The Rep and its patrons through the A Christmas Carol Families Program,” said Vincent Lyles, president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. “This is a great example of one of our treasured partners leading a community effort to create opportunities for children that will have a life-long impact.”