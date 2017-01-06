- Noodles & Company announced on Dec. 30 it will give $140,000 worth of coupons to people who donate blood at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin during January. Each donor will receive a $10 coupon to Noodles & Company redeemable by ordering through the restaurants website and app.
- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $250,000 in grants to 42 nonprofit organizations across the state that provide financial assistance and other services to veterans in Wisconsin.
- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union donated $5,760 to Blair’s Tree of Hope in December. Blair’s Tree of Hope is a nonprofit that helps the families of children who have been hospitalized with life-threatening illnesses.
- Amazon’s Kenosha fulfillment center donated $5,000 to the Shalom Center, a nonprofit that provides food, shelter, housing and support services to the homeless and low-income populations of Kenosha.
Donation roundup
Noodles & Company, Department of Veterans Affairs, TruStone Financial and Amazon make contributions
January 06, 2017, 10:46 AM
