Children’s Hospital exec to lead Minnesota pediatric health system

Dr. Marc Gorelick to assume new role as president and COO of Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota

January 06, 2017, 11:43 AM

The chief operating officer and executive vice president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will leave the organization this year to lead Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

Marc Gorelick, chief operating officer of Children's Hospital, speaks at the 2015 BizTimes Milwaukee Get Smarter Talent and Development Conference.

Dr. Marc Gorlick will assume his new role as president and COO of Children’s Minnesota on March 20, according to a statement released by the Minnesota pediatric health system Thursday.

Children’s Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health care system in the United States. The system includes two hospital campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as 12 specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites.

“Children’s Minnesota is well-known for its unwavering commitment to quality and safety and creating a remarkable experience for children and their families,” Gorelick said in a statement released by Children’s Minnesota on Thursday. “I am eager to help the organization build on these strengths, while also looking ahead at opportunities and relationships that allow us to better serve the changing and growing needs of the region.”

While at CHW, Gorelick has held several leadership roles. He has also held leadership roles at the Medical College of Wisconsin and previously held faculty positions at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the AI DuPont Hospital for Children.

“I am grateful to Marc for his service to our organization,” said CHW President and CEO Peggy Troy. “He has contributed significantly to our success through a number of leadership roles, including as medical director of the Emergency Department, CEO of Children’s Specialty Group, vice president of Surgical Services and since Jan. 1, 2015, chief operating officer. As anyone who works closely with him can attest, he is characterized by his calm decision-making, his commitment to what’s best for kids, and his ability to focus on what is truly most important for our mission and vision. His passion and energy have been a great asset to the kids of Wisconsin.”

Gorelick has a bachelor of arts from Princeton University, a master’s degree in clinical epidemiology from the University of Pennsylvania and a medical degree from Duke University. In addition to his many roles at CHW and MCW, Gorelick also served on the boards of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin and the Blood Center of Wisconsin.

