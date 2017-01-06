Chicago baked goods company to bring 300 jobs to Pleasant Prairie

A Chicago-based baked goods company plans to open a facility in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park that will employ about 300 people.

Gold Standard Baking Inc. has filed site and operational plans with the village to establish the facility in a 204,387-square-foot speculative industrial building built recently on a 12-acre property at 10490 88th Ave.

The company would occupy the entire building, manufacturing ready-to-eat bakery items and getting them ready for shipment to customers and offsite warehousing, according to documents filed with the village.

Representatives with Gold Standard Baking could not immediately be reached for comment.

The facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the plans. The first year, Gold Standard plans to employ 90 people at the facility and eventually plans to have about 300 employees once the site is at full utilization.

During the first year, there would be about 25 deliveries and pickups per day from the site. At full utilization, there would be about 100, according to plans.

Gold Standard Baking was founded in 1987 as a neighborhood bakery. In 2002, Constantin Caparos and his sons Yianny and George bought the bakery. In 2008, Arbor Private Investment Co. in Chicago acquired the company but the Caparos family kept a minority interest.

The 2,400-acre LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie has attracted several businesses from Illinois since it was first developed by Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC in 1987.

Most recently, DHL Supply Chain, a division of Bonn, Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL, announced it would occupy a 256,240-square-foot building in the park.

The facility that Gold Standard Baking plans to occupy is a spec industrial building developed by a joint venture of Wispark and Oak Brook, Ill.-based CenterPoint Propties.

Gold Standard Baking will still maintain operations in Illinois after the Pleasant Prairie facility opens.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission will consider Gold Standard’s site plans at a meeting on Monday.