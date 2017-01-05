‘Volatile’ holiday season drives Kohl’s sales down

Comparable sales down more than 2 percent

by

January 05, 2017, 11:41 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/05/volatile-holiday-season-drives-kohls-sales-down/

Strong sales during Black Friday and the week before Christmas were not enough to boost November and December sales totals, Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. said Wednesday as it more than doubled its projected drop in earnings for the year.

Kohl's store

The retailer reported a 2.1 percent drop in comparable sales and a 2.7 percent drop in total sales for November and December combined.

“Sales were volatile throughout the holiday season,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Strong sales on Black Friday and during the week before Christmas were offset by softness in early November and December.”

In the entire fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, which also included January, the company reported a 0.4 percent increase in comparable sales and a 0.8 percent total increase.

The company said this year its men’s, home and footwear categories were the strongest while accessories had the most challenges.

The Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast were among the best performing regions, the company said. It did not disclose which regions struggled.

With sales and margins coming in lower than planned, the company lowered the midpoint of its earnings guidance by 8.5 percent to $2.92 to $2.97 per share, down from $3.12 to $3.32.

A competitive promotional environment along with the timing and mix of sales were expected to cut into margins, the company said.

If Kohl’s hits the midpoint of its new guidance, the company would finish the fiscal year with an 15 percent drop in earnings after having an 18 percent drop from 2014 to 2015. The company’s previous guidance called for a roughly 7 percent drop in earnings this year.

Strong sales during Black Friday and the week before Christmas were not enough to boost November and December sales totals, Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. said Wednesday as it more than doubled its projected drop in earnings for the year.

Kohl's store

The retailer reported a 2.1 percent drop in comparable sales and a 2.7 percent drop in total sales for November and December combined.

“Sales were volatile throughout the holiday season,” said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “Strong sales on Black Friday and during the week before Christmas were offset by softness in early November and December.”

In the entire fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, which also included January, the company reported a 0.4 percent increase in comparable sales and a 0.8 percent total increase.

The company said this year its men’s, home and footwear categories were the strongest while accessories had the most challenges.

The Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast were among the best performing regions, the company said. It did not disclose which regions struggled.

With sales and margins coming in lower than planned, the company lowered the midpoint of its earnings guidance by 8.5 percent to $2.92 to $2.97 per share, down from $3.12 to $3.32.

A competitive promotional environment along with the timing and mix of sales were expected to cut into margins, the company said.

If Kohl’s hits the midpoint of its new guidance, the company would finish the fiscal year with an 15 percent drop in earnings after having an 18 percent drop from 2014 to 2015. The company’s previous guidance called for a roughly 7 percent drop in earnings this year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am