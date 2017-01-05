Racine Kmart store to close

Part of nationwide shutdown of 150 Sears, Kmart stores

by

January 05, 2017, 10:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/05/racine-kmart-store-to-close/

Kmart shutterstock 2016Employees at the Racine Kmart store were notified Wednesday their store would be one of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores nationwide that would close this spring.

Kmart Corp., a subsidiary of Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings Corp., announced the closings publicly on its website.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation,” the statement on the website said. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”

Company spokesman Howard Riefs would not say how many people work at the Racine store.

He said employees would be eligible to receive severance and would have an opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.

The Racine Sears store closed in 2014.

The Racine Kmart store opened its current location, at 2211 S. Green Bay Road, in 1992 as part of the second phase of the High Ridge Centre, which also included a Toys “R” Us store and Home Depot. The 91,266-square-foot Kmart replaced its former location at 1750 Ohio St., which is now a Rogan’s Shoes distribution center.

Racine Mayor John Dickert said the city has been looking at large retail sites, like Kmart for a long time and what the future will be.

“We’re talking to developers about what retail and shopping will look like for the next 20 years, rather than trying to constantly catch up with who is closing and who is moving in,” Dickert said. “We want to look at what the future of these sites could be. Considering we are landlocked, we use every site to its greatest advantage.”

Kmart and Sears have struggled for years and have closed several of their stores. In June, the Kmart store in Wauwatosa closed. In 2015, Kmart stores in Hales Corners, Greenfield, Brookfield, Hartford and Waukesha and Sears stores in Glendale, Sheboygan and Racine all closed.

There are a few Kmart locations still open in the Milwaukee area. Kmart at West Allis Towne Center, 6900 W. Greenfield Ave. and Kmart in Cudahy, 6077 S. Packard Ave.

Kmart shutterstock 2016Employees at the Racine Kmart store were notified Wednesday their store would be one of 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores nationwide that would close this spring.

Kmart Corp., a subsidiary of Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings Corp., announced the closings publicly on its website.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation,” the statement on the website said. “Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around.”

Company spokesman Howard Riefs would not say how many people work at the Racine store.

He said employees would be eligible to receive severance and would have an opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart stores.

The Racine Sears store closed in 2014.

The Racine Kmart store opened its current location, at 2211 S. Green Bay Road, in 1992 as part of the second phase of the High Ridge Centre, which also included a Toys “R” Us store and Home Depot. The 91,266-square-foot Kmart replaced its former location at 1750 Ohio St., which is now a Rogan’s Shoes distribution center.

Racine Mayor John Dickert said the city has been looking at large retail sites, like Kmart for a long time and what the future will be.

“We’re talking to developers about what retail and shopping will look like for the next 20 years, rather than trying to constantly catch up with who is closing and who is moving in,” Dickert said. “We want to look at what the future of these sites could be. Considering we are landlocked, we use every site to its greatest advantage.”

Kmart and Sears have struggled for years and have closed several of their stores. In June, the Kmart store in Wauwatosa closed. In 2015, Kmart stores in Hales Corners, Greenfield, Brookfield, Hartford and Waukesha and Sears stores in Glendale, Sheboygan and Racine all closed.

There are a few Kmart locations still open in the Milwaukee area. Kmart at West Allis Towne Center, 6900 W. Greenfield Ave. and Kmart in Cudahy, 6077 S. Packard Ave.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why are your sales flatlining?
Why are your sales flatlining?

The traditional approach just doesn’t work anymore

by Robert Wendt

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am