Knetter will again provide macroeconomic outlook for Economic Trends event

Michael Knetter, an economist who served as an advisor for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and is now the president and CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation, will again provide his macroeconomic outlook for the new year at the Northern Trust Economic Trends Breakfast, presented by BizTimes Media. He has been a featured speaker at the event for several years.

For 2017, one of the biggest factors will be the new Donald Trump presidential administration. A business executive and a political outsider, Trump will bring a unique perspective to Washington and has promised pro-business polices to boost the U.S. economy.

In a recent interview with BizTimes Milwaukee, Knetter says Trump’s election, combined with Republicans maintaining control of both houses of Congress, have provided a boost of optimism about the economy for many business leaders.

“For a variety of reasons, the election results have created a wave of positive economic sentiment that has driven stock valuations, oil prices and the dollar higher,” Knetter said. “Most immediately, there seems to be widespread belief that a Trump administration will strike a different balance than the Obama administration in its approach to regulation of the economy. It seems fair to say people believe that Trump thinks consumers need less protection from businesses as competition will regulate the actions of producers. Obama felt the market would not police producers enough and took a more active regulatory position that made it harder for firms to maneuver. The Trump victory has boosted the financial and energy sectors’ valuations most in the near term.”

In addition to Knetter, other speakers at the Economic Trends Breakfast will include:

