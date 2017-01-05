Generac buys Berlin facility to help production move

A subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired a facility in Berlin, Wisconsin to help move production of Mac-branded heaters from North Dakota to Wisconsin.

Waukesha-based Generac Mobile Products LLC acquired the 12.4-acre parcel from Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. for $1.6 million, according to state real estate records. The property, located just south of a Generac-owned facility, has an assessed value of more than $1.63 million.

Generac spokesman Art Aiello said the facility is currently being used for materials storage and processing, but is intended to help with moving production of Mac-brand products.

The company announced in May it would move production of Mac heaters from Bismarck, North Dakota to Berlin in an effort to address continued weakness in the oil and gas market. The move was expected to save $4 million to $5 million annually.

Generac already owned a 129,000-square-foot facility in Berlin, about 30 minutes west of Oshkosh. It was leasing 192,500 square feet of space from Mayville.

Generac acquired Bismarck-based Mac Inc., a maker of premium-grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters in 2014.