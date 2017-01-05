Generac buys Berlin facility to help production move

Work transitioning from facility in North Dakota

by

January 05, 2017, 12:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/05/generac-buys-berlin-facility-to-help-production-move/

A subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired a facility in Berlin, Wisconsin to help move production of Mac-branded heaters from North Dakota to Wisconsin.

Generac's headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s headquarters in Waukesha.

Waukesha-based Generac Mobile Products LLC acquired the 12.4-acre parcel from Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. for $1.6 million, according to state real estate records. The property, located just south of a Generac-owned facility, has an assessed value of more than $1.63 million.

Generac spokesman Art Aiello said the facility is currently being used for materials storage and processing, but is intended to help with moving production of Mac-brand products.

The company announced in May it would move production of Mac heaters from Bismarck, North Dakota to Berlin in an effort to address continued weakness in the oil and gas market. The move was expected to save $4 million to $5 million annually.

Generac already owned a 129,000-square-foot facility in Berlin, about 30 minutes west of Oshkosh. It was leasing 192,500 square feet of space from Mayville.

Generac acquired Bismarck-based Mac Inc., a maker of premium-grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters in 2014.

A subsidiary of Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired a facility in Berlin, Wisconsin to help move production of Mac-branded heaters from North Dakota to Wisconsin.

Generac's headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s headquarters in Waukesha.

Waukesha-based Generac Mobile Products LLC acquired the 12.4-acre parcel from Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. for $1.6 million, according to state real estate records. The property, located just south of a Generac-owned facility, has an assessed value of more than $1.63 million.

Generac spokesman Art Aiello said the facility is currently being used for materials storage and processing, but is intended to help with moving production of Mac-brand products.

The company announced in May it would move production of Mac heaters from Bismarck, North Dakota to Berlin in an effort to address continued weakness in the oil and gas market. The move was expected to save $4 million to $5 million annually.

Generac already owned a 129,000-square-foot facility in Berlin, about 30 minutes west of Oshkosh. It was leasing 192,500 square feet of space from Mayville.

Generac acquired Bismarck-based Mac Inc., a maker of premium-grade commercial and industrial mobile heaters in 2014.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Helping under-served groups build business and personal success
Helping under-served groups build business and personal success

Spotlight on WWBIC

by Tricia Braun

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am