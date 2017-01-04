Wisconsin Parkinson Association announces new board officers

The Wisconsin Parkinson Association announced new board officers for 2017-2018, Wednesday.
Richard Cosentino, founder and president of Cosentino Financial Group, Ltd., will serve a two-year term as board president; James Cantrell, president of Financial Strategies, Inc., has been named president-elect; Robert McDonald, director of finance and global accounting at Johnson Controls, has been named treasurer; Bob Norman, human resources director at Eppstein Uhen Architects, will serve another term as secretary; and Kate McDonald, vice president of national corporate banking for U.S. Bank, will serve as past-president.
Other board members include: Knut Apitz, formerly of Grenadier’s Restaurant; Kristine Everson of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Peter Ginn of Sara Investments, Fred Moseley of Deloitte, Cheryl Prescott of the Prescott Family Foundation, and Dich Schumann of HeatTek, Inc.
The Wisconsin Parkinson Association announced new board officers for 2017-2018, Wednesday.
Richard Cosentino, founder and president of Cosentino Financial Group, Ltd., will serve a two-year term as board president; James Cantrell, president of Financial Strategies, Inc., has been named president-elect; Robert McDonald, director of finance and global accounting at Johnson Controls, has been named treasurer; Bob Norman, human resources director at Eppstein Uhen Architects, will serve another term as secretary; and Kate McDonald, vice president of national corporate banking for U.S. Bank, will serve as past-president.
Other board members include: Knut Apitz, formerly of Grenadier’s Restaurant; Kristine Everson of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Peter Ginn of Sara Investments, Fred Moseley of Deloitte, Cheryl Prescott of the Prescott Family Foundation, and Dich Schumann of HeatTek, Inc.
Comments