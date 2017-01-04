Wisconsin Parkinson Association announces new board officers

Richard Cosentino to serve two-year term as board director

by

January 04, 2017, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/04/wisconsin-parkinson-association-announces-new-board-officers/

The Wisconsin Parkinson Association announced new board officers for 2017-2018, Wednesday.

Richard Cosentino, founder and president of Cosentino Financial Group, Ltd., will serve a two-year term as board president; James Cantrell, president of Financial Strategies, Inc., has been named president-elect; Robert McDonald, director of finance and global accounting at Johnson Controls, has been named treasurer; Bob Norman, human resources director at Eppstein Uhen Architects, will serve another term as secretary; and Kate McDonald, vice president of national corporate banking for U.S. Bank, will serve as past-president.

Other board members include: Knut Apitz, formerly of Grenadier’s Restaurant; Kristine Everson of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, Peter Ginn of Sara Investments, Fred Moseley of Deloitte, Cheryl Prescott of the Prescott Family Foundation, and Dich Schumann of HeatTek, Inc.

