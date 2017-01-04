Wierman named president of Ixonia Bank

Mark Wierman has been named president of Ixonia-based Ixonia Bank by its board of directors.

Dan Westrope, 67, chief executive officer and formerly president, has now taken on the newly created role of bank chairman. The changes, part of the bank’s succession planning, were effective Jan. 1, said Wierman, who is 54.

Ixonia Bank has no other immediate changes planned, but expansion is on its radar, he said.

“We’re always looking opportunistically in how we can bring Ixonia Bank into other markets,” Wierman said. “We are thinking about that.”

Wierman was hired to the bank in September 2014 and previously served as executive vice president and chief lending officer, a position which Ixonia is now “taking a measured approach” to filling, he said.

Prior to joining Ixonia, Wierman was group senior vice president-corporate banking/asset based lending at Associated Commercial Finance. He also previously was senior vice president at Bank of America Business Capital, senior vice president at LaSalle Business Credit, vice president at Congress Financial Corp. and vice president at First Wisconsin National Bank.

“Under Mark’s leadership, the bank’s loan portfolio has both grown in volume and increased in quality, further strengthening the bank’s balance sheet,” Westrope said. “Mark has also demonstrated the skills necessary to undertake an expanded role in leading the bank as it continues to grow and prosper. I look forward to working beside Mark as we build on a culture of providing a better banking experience for our customers.”

Wierman holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He sits on the YMCA at Pabst Farms finance committee and is finance chair at Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Wierman also is on the board of Ausblick Ski Hill and is active in the Association for Corporate Growth.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of a great team at Ixonia Bank and look forward to continuing to build on our long history of helping our customers succeed,” Wierman said.

Ixonia Bank was founded in 1918 and has expanded to 77 employees and six locations in Waukesha and Jefferson counties. In 2012, it was recapitalized by the Lubar family. Sheldon Lubar continues to serve as president and CEO of Ixonia Bancshares Inc., the bank’s holding company.