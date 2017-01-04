U.S. M&A activity down 22.5% in 2016

Still second-highest total deal value on record

by

January 04, 2017, 12:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/04/u-s-ma-activity-down-22-5-in-2016/

There were 4,951 mergers and acquisitions deals completed in the U.S. in 2016, with a total value of $1.5 trillion in 2016, according to a new report by M&A intelligence service Mergermarket.

That’s down 22.5 percent from 2015, when 5,298 deals were completed totaling $1.9 trillion. But 2016 was the second-highest annual U.S. value since Mergermarket started tracking the figures in 2001.

The report showed 2016’s U.S. deal activity was due in large part to interest from foreign buyers, who spent $450.5 billion acquiring 952 U.S. companies last year, up 1.5 percent from 2015 and a record high on Mergermarket.

The 1,201 U.S. outbound deals totaled $264.9 billion in 2016, up 12.1 percent from 2015.

Energy, mining and utilities deals made up the largest portion of 2016 U.S. M&A deals, totaling $337.4 billion in 2016, up from $205.4 billion in 2015. Industrials and chemicals totaled $206.6 billion, down from $238.2 billion in 2015. Pharma, medical and biotech deals totaled $176.7 billion, down from $298.4 billion in 2015. Technology deals totaled $176.7 billion in 2016, down from $229.9 billion. Media contributed $133.2 billion, up from $41.5 billion the previous year. Business services were $115.2 billion in 2016, down from $157.3 billion in 2015. Consumer deals totaled $86.3 billion in 2016, down from $181.8 billion in the prior year. And “other” deals came to $231.9 billion, down from $545 billion in 2015.

The report also points out the uncertainty surrounding M&A as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office this month.

“Despite strong M&A activity in the last few years, prospects for U.S. dealmaking in 2017 remain cloudy following Trump’s threats on the campaign trail of protectionism and trade agreement revisions,” the report says. “At the same time, the inevitable evolution of certain industries caused by disruptive new technologies may still lead many firms to consolidate or seek innovative add-ons to ensure future competitiveness. Thus, the unpredictability of 2016 may well continue into 2017, with a Trump presidency rendering the New Year a wild card.”

In southeastern Wisconsin, deal activity was robust last year. Some of 2016’s largest M&A deals were the Johnson Controls-Tyco merger and Komatsu’s acquisition of Joy Global Inc. See a list of the year’s biggest Milwaukee-area M&A deals in BizTimes Media’s synopsis of the biggest Milwaukee-area business stories of 2016.

There were 4,951 mergers and acquisitions deals completed in the U.S. in 2016, with a total value of $1.5 trillion in 2016, according to a new report by M&A intelligence service Mergermarket.

That’s down 22.5 percent from 2015, when 5,298 deals were completed totaling $1.9 trillion. But 2016 was the second-highest annual U.S. value since Mergermarket started tracking the figures in 2001.

The report showed 2016’s U.S. deal activity was due in large part to interest from foreign buyers, who spent $450.5 billion acquiring 952 U.S. companies last year, up 1.5 percent from 2015 and a record high on Mergermarket.

The 1,201 U.S. outbound deals totaled $264.9 billion in 2016, up 12.1 percent from 2015.

Energy, mining and utilities deals made up the largest portion of 2016 U.S. M&A deals, totaling $337.4 billion in 2016, up from $205.4 billion in 2015. Industrials and chemicals totaled $206.6 billion, down from $238.2 billion in 2015. Pharma, medical and biotech deals totaled $176.7 billion, down from $298.4 billion in 2015. Technology deals totaled $176.7 billion in 2016, down from $229.9 billion. Media contributed $133.2 billion, up from $41.5 billion the previous year. Business services were $115.2 billion in 2016, down from $157.3 billion in 2015. Consumer deals totaled $86.3 billion in 2016, down from $181.8 billion in the prior year. And “other” deals came to $231.9 billion, down from $545 billion in 2015.

The report also points out the uncertainty surrounding M&A as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office this month.

“Despite strong M&A activity in the last few years, prospects for U.S. dealmaking in 2017 remain cloudy following Trump’s threats on the campaign trail of protectionism and trade agreement revisions,” the report says. “At the same time, the inevitable evolution of certain industries caused by disruptive new technologies may still lead many firms to consolidate or seek innovative add-ons to ensure future competitiveness. Thus, the unpredictability of 2016 may well continue into 2017, with a Trump presidency rendering the New Year a wild card.”

In southeastern Wisconsin, deal activity was robust last year. Some of 2016’s largest M&A deals were the Johnson Controls-Tyco merger and Komatsu’s acquisition of Joy Global Inc. See a list of the year’s biggest Milwaukee-area M&A deals in BizTimes Media’s synopsis of the biggest Milwaukee-area business stories of 2016.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am