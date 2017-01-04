Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

by

January 04, 2017, 10:34 AM

Sales

NAI MLG Commercial

Sterling Hasey Co. sold 34,662 square feet at W67N222 Evergreen Blvd. in Cedarburg to DCM Realty 2, LLC.

Uptown Crossing, LLC sold 3,682 square feet at 4720 W. Lisbon Ave. in Milwaukee to Town Bank.

Waukesha State Bank sold 14,000 square feet at 1251 Sentry Dr. in Waukesha to Office Service Company LLP.

Burns-Woolworth LLC sold 50,428 square feet  at 4837 W. Woolworth Ave. in Milwaukee to WilCap Development Group, LLC.

Leases

Colliers International | Wisconsin

Americans For Prosperity has renewed its 1,475 square feet of office space located at 528 South Pier Drive in Sheboygan.

Old Republic Insurance Company has renewed and expanded its 87,786 square feet of office space located at 445 S. Moorland – Deer Creek Corporate Center in Brookfield.

Cornerstone Counseling Services, Inc. has renewed and expanded its 1,614 square feet of office space located at 16535 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 100 in Brookfield.

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

MOD Pizza leased 2,712 square feet at State Street Station, 7470 W. State Street, Wauwatosa.

Book World, Inc. leased 3,334 square feet at Taylor Heights, 549 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan.

Total Wine & Spirits leased 25,000 square feet at 84South, Greenfield.

AA Grill and Buffet leased 10,341 square feet Westgate Square Shopping Center, 4901 Washington Ave., Racine.

Lake Geneva Nails & Spa leased 1,670 square feet at Geneva Commons, 660 N Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.

NAI MLG Commercial

Fred Astaire Dance Studio leased 5,275 square feet at 9000 76th St. in Pleasant Prairie from Berwick Properties, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc leased 8,203 square feet at N17W24222 Riverwood Dr. in Pewaukee from Riverwood CW, LLC.

