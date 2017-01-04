Owner of The National opening second Walker’s Point restaurant

The owner of The National café in Walker’s Point is opening a second restaurant in the popular Milwaukee neighborhood this spring.

Nell Benton and business partner Andrew Larson, who owns Float Milwaukee, the city’s only sensory deprivation flotation tank business, are planning to open Bowls, at 207 W. Freshwater Way, according to documents filed with the city.

The restaurant will be located around the corner from Purple Door Ice Cream, 205 S. 2nd St. and next door to Float Milwaukee.

Bowls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the application filed with the city. Benton and Larson are expecting up to 150 customers daily.

The menu will feature quick and healthy cold and hot dishes served in bowls, Benton said. Examples of the dishes include acai bowls, tuna poke, Mediterranean farro, and a miso quinoa bowl. Ingredients will be sourced locally and organically grown whenever possible, and will be at their seasonal peak, Benton said.

Benton met Larson after a session at Float and began talking about their respective businesses.

“He contacted me a month later, telling me about some amazing bowl dishes he had experienced out West, I was intrigued and started researching the concept in depth,” Benton said. “Andy is the perfect partner for this endeavor, coming from a tax accountant background. He’s a code aficionado, with infinite patience when it comes to permits, licensing, and design. We are excited to offer quick meal options which are clean, nourishing, delicious, and globally inspired.”