Former Telkonet CFO Mushrush filling role again

Replaces John Stark after contract ends

by

January 04, 2017, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/04/former-telkonet-cfo-mushrush-filling-role-again/

Waukesha-based Telkonet Inc. announced this week that former chief financial officer Richard Mushrush will become the company’s acting CFO after the departure of F. John Stark.

Telkonet HQ

The Telkonet headquarters in Waukesha.

Stark was named CFO of the company in November 2015. His initial employment agreement ran through Dec. 31, 2016 and was scheduled to be automatically renewed unless terminated by either party.

A Telkonet filing with the SEC said only that Stark’s contract had ended and did not indicate which party had terminated it.

A call and email to a company representative were not immediately returned.

Mushrush, 47, served as Telkonet’s acting CFO from November 2010 until taking the role on formally from May 2012 until he was replaced by Stark. He was the company’s controller from January 2009 to November 2010 and again served in that role from when Stark took over his position.

Telkonet’s board underwent significant changes in 2016 as activist investor Peter Kross was successful in having three of his preferred directors elected to the board.

Kross’ complaints included the company’s cumulative losses, stagnant and low stock price, lack of stock ownership by now former board members and a limited number of board meetings in 2015.

The company also hired Canaccord Genuity in March to explore potential strategic and capital raising opportunities.

Waukesha-based Telkonet Inc. announced this week that former chief financial officer Richard Mushrush will become the company’s acting CFO after the departure of F. John Stark.

Telkonet HQ

The Telkonet headquarters in Waukesha.

Stark was named CFO of the company in November 2015. His initial employment agreement ran through Dec. 31, 2016 and was scheduled to be automatically renewed unless terminated by either party.

A Telkonet filing with the SEC said only that Stark’s contract had ended and did not indicate which party had terminated it.

A call and email to a company representative were not immediately returned.

Mushrush, 47, served as Telkonet’s acting CFO from November 2010 until taking the role on formally from May 2012 until he was replaced by Stark. He was the company’s controller from January 2009 to November 2010 and again served in that role from when Stark took over his position.

Telkonet’s board underwent significant changes in 2016 as activist investor Peter Kross was successful in having three of his preferred directors elected to the board.

Kross’ complaints included the company’s cumulative losses, stagnant and low stock price, lack of stock ownership by now former board members and a limited number of board meetings in 2015.

The company also hired Canaccord Genuity in March to explore potential strategic and capital raising opportunities.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am