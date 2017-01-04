Cempazuchi on Brady Street to close

Restaurant has been open since 1999

January 04, 2017, 11:12 AM

After almost 18 years, the owners of Cempazuchi will close its Brady Street restaurant within the next several weeks.

Interior of Cempazuchi from restaurant's Facebook page.

The news was announced Wednesday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“This is a personal decision that comes after much thought, and the time just feels right,” said Bryce Clark. “It’s time to seek out new adventures, take time to see more of the world, and see what else might be out there.”

Cempazuchi, 1205 E. Brady St., specialized in Mezcal food and various types of Tequila.

Clark and Sal Sanchez Jr. opened the restaurant in April 1999. Sanchez died in 2002.

“When Sal Sanchez Jr. and I took that leap, and decided to open Cempazuchi, it was with the hopes that people would come to understand and appreciate the great and varied culinary cultures of Mexico,” Clark wrote. “I know Sal would be proud of what we accomplished, and we owe that all to our great customers who have become like family.”

The Brady Street restaurant scene has undergone several changes over the last year. In the spring, Milwaukee developer Joshua Jeffers, purchased Key West-themed Bosley on Brady, 815 E Brady St.

The Mimma’s Café building, 1301-1307 E. Brady St. was purchased by Jeno Cataldo, owner of Jo-Cat’s Pub in September and long-time owner, Mimma Megna later announced she would close Dec. 31.

Mike Eitel, the owner of Nomad World Pub, is planning to purchase a two-story home at 1668 N. Warren Ave. and build the Nomad World Pub Biergarten between the existing bar, which is located at 1401 E. Brady St. and the structure.

Comments

  1. Max says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    What a shame! I loved Cempazuchi; some of the best Mexican food in Milwaukee in my opinion.

