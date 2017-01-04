Apartment portfolio near Marquette University to be sold

Milwaukee developer Rick Wiegand asking $9 million for properties

by

January 04, 2017, 3:25 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/01/04/apartment-portfolio-near-marquette-university-to-be-sold/

Milwaukee developer Rick Wiegand selling the Campus Community Apartments near Marquette University, with an asking price of $9 million.

The Campus Community Apartments are highlighted in red.

The Campus Community Apartments are highlighted in red.

The 110 apartments, located in seven buildings at 805-811 N. 22nd St., 825 N. 22nd St., 2125 W. Kilbourn Ave, 819-821 N. 21st. St., 833 N. 21st St., 855 N. 21st St. and 2128-2130 W. Wells St., were built between 1903 and 1965.

As of Dec. 1, occupancy on the properties was 100 percent with the apartments primarily leased to Marquette students.

The entire portfolio is listed on an online auction website www.ten-x.com, which is marketing them nationally.

Typically, portfolios with more than 100 units attract national investors who will pay more for the properties, said Joe Eldredge, senior vice president of Colliers International Wisconsin.

“Rick has done a wonderful job in managing these properties and he is so vested in the near west side area,” Eldredge said. “He would like to deploy his capital on some other projects.”

The net operating income of the properties is $640,822, according to the website.

Wiegand could not be reached for comment.

In the mid-2000s, he dramatically renovated the Ambassador Hotel at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. and later, the Executive Inn across the street at 2301 W. Wisconsin Ave, into the Ambassador Inn.

Wiegand was planning to spend $52.7 million to convert the 124-year-old former F. Mayer Boot and Shoe Co. building, now known as the Milwaukee Fortress Building, just north of Schlitz Park near downtown Milwaukee, into 176 apartments, but dropped the proposal.

In September, Madison-based developer the Alexander Company announced plans to purchase the property from Wiegand to renovate the six-story, 193,988-square-foot warehouse into 132 apartments with 25,000 square feet of office space on the first two floors on the south side of the building.

Milwaukee developer Rick Wiegand selling the Campus Community Apartments near Marquette University, with an asking price of $9 million.

The Campus Community Apartments are highlighted in red.

The Campus Community Apartments are highlighted in red.

The 110 apartments, located in seven buildings at 805-811 N. 22nd St., 825 N. 22nd St., 2125 W. Kilbourn Ave, 819-821 N. 21st. St., 833 N. 21st St., 855 N. 21st St. and 2128-2130 W. Wells St., were built between 1903 and 1965.

As of Dec. 1, occupancy on the properties was 100 percent with the apartments primarily leased to Marquette students.

The entire portfolio is listed on an online auction website www.ten-x.com, which is marketing them nationally.

Typically, portfolios with more than 100 units attract national investors who will pay more for the properties, said Joe Eldredge, senior vice president of Colliers International Wisconsin.

“Rick has done a wonderful job in managing these properties and he is so vested in the near west side area,” Eldredge said. “He would like to deploy his capital on some other projects.”

The net operating income of the properties is $640,822, according to the website.

Wiegand could not be reached for comment.

In the mid-2000s, he dramatically renovated the Ambassador Hotel at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. and later, the Executive Inn across the street at 2301 W. Wisconsin Ave, into the Ambassador Inn.

Wiegand was planning to spend $52.7 million to convert the 124-year-old former F. Mayer Boot and Shoe Co. building, now known as the Milwaukee Fortress Building, just north of Schlitz Park near downtown Milwaukee, into 176 apartments, but dropped the proposal.

In September, Madison-based developer the Alexander Company announced plans to purchase the property from Wiegand to renovate the six-story, 193,988-square-foot warehouse into 132 apartments with 25,000 square feet of office space on the first two floors on the south side of the building.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am