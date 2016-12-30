West Bend Mutual raised nearly $1.5 million for charity in 2016

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company and its employees raised nearly $1.5 million for charitable initiatives, donated 218 units of blood, built homes for Habitat for Humanity and stuffed more than 2,500 backpacks with school supplies for preschoolers in 2016, according to a report released Wednesday.
The insurance company’s year-end community impact report details its employees involvement in charitable drives and initiatives over the past 12 months.
Since January 1, WBMI raised $54,020 for the United Performing Arts Fund, $644,000 for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund, $200,778 for the United Way and donated $600,000 to the Washington County Fair Park to build an amphitheater.
In addition, more than 50 employees participated in Habitat for Humanity’s “Home Builders Blitz 2016.”
