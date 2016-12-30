Signs point to legal battle between Metcalfe’s, Festival Foods

Lawsuit alleges trademark infringement

by

December 30, 2016, 12:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/30/signs-point-to-legal-battle-between-metcalfes-festival-foods/

Consumers increasingly want to know where the food they buy is coming from and often place a premium on foods sourced locally. It should come as no surprise then that a legal battle is brewing between two Wisconsin grocery chains over branding that helps to convey the locally sourced message.

Metcalfe's alleges the Festival Foods mark used to promote locally sourced foods too closely resembles its trademark on the left.

Metcalfe’s alleges the Festival Foods mark used to promote locally sourced foods too closely resembles its trademark on the left.

Madison-based Metcalfe Inc. filed a lawsuit this week in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin alleging Onalaska-based Festmark Inc., which operates Festival Foods stores, had violated its trademark on using a road sign to promote the local origins of products.

The lawsuit specifically accuses Festival Foods of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

Metcalfe has three stores in Wisconsin, two in Madison and the other in Wauwatosa. Festival has 26 stores statewide stretching from Kenosha to Janesville, up to La Crosse and over to the Fox Valley, but it only recently began moving into markets served by Metcalfe’s.

Festival opened a new store in Madison in April. The store is about four miles from one of Metcalfe’s stores and eight miles from the other. The company is also planning a store in Hales Corners, about 10 miles from Metcalfe’s Wauwatosa location.

Festival Foods current has five stores in southeastern Wisconsin in Somers, Paddock Lake, Sheboygan, Mt. Pleasant and Kenosha.

Metcalfe’s lawsuit says it has spent “a great deal of time, effort and money” to develop the road sign trademarks since 2010 and uses them to promote “its commitment to selling locally made and grown products in its stores.”

The complaint says the road sign marks used by Festival are “confusingly similar” to those used by Metcalfe and will “create a likelihood of customer confusion.” The confusion will “cause irreparable harm” to the value of Metcalfe’s trademarks, the complaint says.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking Festival Foods from using the its road signs, requiring the destruction of any materials using the signs, payment to Metcalfe for any profits from using the signs, compensatory damages  and other costs.

“Festival Foods has been using our Locally Grown signs for many years and believe this lawsuit has no merit,” said Brian Stenzel, director of community involvement for Festival Foods. “We intend to fight the suit vigorously and will take all the actions necessary to defend our rights.”

Consumers increasingly want to know where the food they buy is coming from and often place a premium on foods sourced locally. It should come as no surprise then that a legal battle is brewing between two Wisconsin grocery chains over branding that helps to convey the locally sourced message.

Metcalfe's alleges the Festival Foods mark used to promote locally sourced foods too closely resembles its trademark on the left.

Metcalfe’s alleges the Festival Foods mark used to promote locally sourced foods too closely resembles its trademark on the left.

Madison-based Metcalfe Inc. filed a lawsuit this week in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin alleging Onalaska-based Festmark Inc., which operates Festival Foods stores, had violated its trademark on using a road sign to promote the local origins of products.

The lawsuit specifically accuses Festival Foods of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

Metcalfe has three stores in Wisconsin, two in Madison and the other in Wauwatosa. Festival has 26 stores statewide stretching from Kenosha to Janesville, up to La Crosse and over to the Fox Valley, but it only recently began moving into markets served by Metcalfe’s.

Festival opened a new store in Madison in April. The store is about four miles from one of Metcalfe’s stores and eight miles from the other. The company is also planning a store in Hales Corners, about 10 miles from Metcalfe’s Wauwatosa location.

Festival Foods current has five stores in southeastern Wisconsin in Somers, Paddock Lake, Sheboygan, Mt. Pleasant and Kenosha.

Metcalfe’s lawsuit says it has spent “a great deal of time, effort and money” to develop the road sign trademarks since 2010 and uses them to promote “its commitment to selling locally made and grown products in its stores.”

The complaint says the road sign marks used by Festival are “confusingly similar” to those used by Metcalfe and will “create a likelihood of customer confusion.” The confusion will “cause irreparable harm” to the value of Metcalfe’s trademarks, the complaint says.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction blocking Festival Foods from using the its road signs, requiring the destruction of any materials using the signs, payment to Metcalfe for any profits from using the signs, compensatory damages  and other costs.

“Festival Foods has been using our Locally Grown signs for many years and believe this lawsuit has no merit,” said Brian Stenzel, director of community involvement for Festival Foods. “We intend to fight the suit vigorously and will take all the actions necessary to defend our rights.”

Comments

  1. Colin says:
    December 30, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    GUYS (the grocers). it’s a friggin US-Route sign. what a dumb lawsuit.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am