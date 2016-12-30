Revitalize Milwaukee seeks $5,000 before year’s end

Group raising money for home repairs for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities

December 30, 2016, 11:54 AM

Revitalize Milwaukee has less than two days to raise $3,225 to meet its end-of-year goal.

The group, a nonprofit organization that repairs the homes of seniors, veterans and people with disabilities around Milwaukee, has set a goal to raise $5,000 for future repairs before the ball drops on Saturday night, and so far, it has $1,775 in the bank.

In 2016, Revitalize Milwaukee competed critical repairs for 340 homeowners in the Milwaukee area.

The money the group is attempting to raise before the end of 2016 will help pay for emergency repairs to things such as water heaters, leaking faucets, electrical systems and plumbing systems.

“Each donation made to Revitalize Milwaukee is invested into local, vulnerable neighborhoods and provides vital home repairs for homeowners in need,” the organization wrote on its website. “Whether a project is an emergency repair, accessibility modification, Block Build or one of many projects all year round, donors are able to experience a full range of involvement.”

Those interested can make contributions to Revitalize Milwaukee on the organization’s website.

