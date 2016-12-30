REV Group acquires Renegade RV

Indiana company makes recreational vehicles

by

December 30, 2016, 12:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/30/rev-group-acquires-renegade-rv/

Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc. has acquired Bristol, Indiana-based Renegade RV, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, heavy-duty trailers and specialty vehicles. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Tim Sullivan

Sullivan

Renegade has about 175 employees, all of whom will be retained in the transaction at the 200,000-square-foot Bristol plant, REV Group said in a release. Renegade also will keep its product branding and independent dealer network.

REV Group will integrate Renegade into its REV Recreation Group subsidiary, which makes motorhomes under the American Coach, Monaco, Holiday Rambler and Fleetwood brands.

“We are extremely excited to have Renegade RV join our team at REV Group, and I look forward to welcoming their talented group of employees,” said Tim Sullivan, chief executive officer of REV Group. “Renegade RV brings a tremendous reputation and a world-class product portfolio that is highly complementary to our line of great American-made motorhomes. We believe Renegade will quickly contribute strategic value to REV’s mission of better serving customer and dealer needs throughout the country.”

Sullivan, the former Bucyrus CEO who brought the REV Group headquarters from Orlando, Florida to Milwaukee in February, could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

REV Group is a $2 billion manufacturer of specialty vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, transit buses, street sweepers, luxury motorhomes and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. It has more than 6,000 employees manufacturing 20,000 vehicles per year at 16 manufacturing facilities nationwide.

The company, which reported more than $30 million in 2016 profit, plans to make its initial public offering in 2017, raising $100 million. It also is bidding, along with Turkish partner Karsan, on a U.S. Postal Service contract that could create up to 2,500 jobs in Milwaukee to produce 180,000 postal vehicles.

“We are excited to welcome Mike (Lanciotti, president of Renegade) and his outstanding team at Renegade, into the REV RV family,” said Jim Jacobs, president of REV Recreation Group. “Product quality and craftsmanship are critical factors in the decision-making process for prospective RV buyers. Renegade RV’s attention to detail in the production of vehicles is second to none. I truly believe Renegade RV now has all of the pieces in place to become a preeminent brand in multiple motorized RV segments.”

“Our team at Renegade is results-driven,” Lanciotti said. “We take a lot of pride in the products we build and always make it a priority to provide our customers with the top-notch quality and customer service they deserve. I am confident that our alignment with REV Recreation Group will provide us with the financial, engineering, and manufacturing resources we need to embark on the next phase of growth for our company.”

Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc. has acquired Bristol, Indiana-based Renegade RV, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, heavy-duty trailers and specialty vehicles. The transaction price was not disclosed.

Tim Sullivan

Sullivan

Renegade has about 175 employees, all of whom will be retained in the transaction at the 200,000-square-foot Bristol plant, REV Group said in a release. Renegade also will keep its product branding and independent dealer network.

REV Group will integrate Renegade into its REV Recreation Group subsidiary, which makes motorhomes under the American Coach, Monaco, Holiday Rambler and Fleetwood brands.

“We are extremely excited to have Renegade RV join our team at REV Group, and I look forward to welcoming their talented group of employees,” said Tim Sullivan, chief executive officer of REV Group. “Renegade RV brings a tremendous reputation and a world-class product portfolio that is highly complementary to our line of great American-made motorhomes. We believe Renegade will quickly contribute strategic value to REV’s mission of better serving customer and dealer needs throughout the country.”

Sullivan, the former Bucyrus CEO who brought the REV Group headquarters from Orlando, Florida to Milwaukee in February, could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

REV Group is a $2 billion manufacturer of specialty vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, transit buses, street sweepers, luxury motorhomes and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. It has more than 6,000 employees manufacturing 20,000 vehicles per year at 16 manufacturing facilities nationwide.

The company, which reported more than $30 million in 2016 profit, plans to make its initial public offering in 2017, raising $100 million. It also is bidding, along with Turkish partner Karsan, on a U.S. Postal Service contract that could create up to 2,500 jobs in Milwaukee to produce 180,000 postal vehicles.

“We are excited to welcome Mike (Lanciotti, president of Renegade) and his outstanding team at Renegade, into the REV RV family,” said Jim Jacobs, president of REV Recreation Group. “Product quality and craftsmanship are critical factors in the decision-making process for prospective RV buyers. Renegade RV’s attention to detail in the production of vehicles is second to none. I truly believe Renegade RV now has all of the pieces in place to become a preeminent brand in multiple motorized RV segments.”

“Our team at Renegade is results-driven,” Lanciotti said. “We take a lot of pride in the products we build and always make it a priority to provide our customers with the top-notch quality and customer service they deserve. I am confident that our alignment with REV Recreation Group will provide us with the financial, engineering, and manufacturing resources we need to embark on the next phase of growth for our company.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am