Mount Mary University names new president

Administrator from College of St. Mary in Omaha will take over in July

by

December 30, 2016, 12:11 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/30/mount-mary-university-names-new-president/

Mount Mary University has selected a new president to replace current president Eileen Schwalbach.

Christine Pharr, vice president for alumnae and donor relations at the College of St. Mary, a Catholic women’s college located in Omaha, Nebraska, will take office in July 2017.

Christine Pharr.

Christine Pharr

Schwalbach, who held various roles at Mount Mary for the past 23 years, announced in April she would step down at the end of the 2016-2017 academic year. Schwalbach has been president of Mount Mary since 2008.

Over the last year, Pharr helped raise millions of dollars for the College of St. Mary. Prior to her current role, she served as vice president for academic affairs at the college, where she developed undergraduate and graduate programs in business, science, nursing and education as well as a physician assistant program. She previously worked as academic dean and professor of chemistry at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho.

“Dr. Pharr is an educator with a strong connection to the mission of Mount Mary University and the charism of the School Sisters of Notre Dame,” said Marie O’Brien, chair of the Mount Mary Board of Trustees. “Her leadership experience in both academic affairs and alumnae and donor relations, coupled with her ability to articulate a bold yet achievable future, provide Mount Mary with the unique skill set necessary to lead the institution into our next phase of excellence.”

Pharr earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Mount Mary College in Yankton, South Dakota, a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of South Dakota and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Idaho.

“I’m truly honored that Mount Mary University and the School Sisters of Notre Dame have put their trust in my ability to lead Mount Mary into the future,” Pharr said. “I have a true passion for education and particularly believe that educating women is a great calling that Mount Mary University does very well. It is clear that the charism of the School Sisters resonates throughout the campus, and I was greatly impressed with the quality of the faculty, staff, alumnae, board members and students that I met. I look forward to meeting the entire Mount Mary community in the coming months.”

Mount Mary University has selected a new president to replace current president Eileen Schwalbach.

Christine Pharr, vice president for alumnae and donor relations at the College of St. Mary, a Catholic women’s college located in Omaha, Nebraska, will take office in July 2017.

Christine Pharr.

Christine Pharr

Schwalbach, who held various roles at Mount Mary for the past 23 years, announced in April she would step down at the end of the 2016-2017 academic year. Schwalbach has been president of Mount Mary since 2008.

Over the last year, Pharr helped raise millions of dollars for the College of St. Mary. Prior to her current role, she served as vice president for academic affairs at the college, where she developed undergraduate and graduate programs in business, science, nursing and education as well as a physician assistant program. She previously worked as academic dean and professor of chemistry at Lewis-Clark State College in Idaho.

“Dr. Pharr is an educator with a strong connection to the mission of Mount Mary University and the charism of the School Sisters of Notre Dame,” said Marie O’Brien, chair of the Mount Mary Board of Trustees. “Her leadership experience in both academic affairs and alumnae and donor relations, coupled with her ability to articulate a bold yet achievable future, provide Mount Mary with the unique skill set necessary to lead the institution into our next phase of excellence.”

Pharr earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Mount Mary College in Yankton, South Dakota, a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of South Dakota and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Idaho.

“I’m truly honored that Mount Mary University and the School Sisters of Notre Dame have put their trust in my ability to lead Mount Mary into the future,” Pharr said. “I have a true passion for education and particularly believe that educating women is a great calling that Mount Mary University does very well. It is clear that the charism of the School Sisters resonates throughout the campus, and I was greatly impressed with the quality of the faculty, staff, alumnae, board members and students that I met. I look forward to meeting the entire Mount Mary community in the coming months.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am