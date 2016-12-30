Amazon Kenosha shipped almost 1 million items per day at peak

Holiday rush pushed online retailer to record season

by

December 30, 2016, 11:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/30/kenosha-amazon-warehouse-shipped-almost-1-million-items-per-day-at-peak/

Amazon.com Inc. has revealed just how busy the company was over the holiday shopping season, and the impact it had on southeastern Wisconsin.

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com’s Kenosha fulfillment center.

The global online retailer’s Kenosha fulfillment center, for example, shipped almost 1 million items per day for three days straight.

Overall, Amazon shipped more than 1 billion items worldwide through Prime and Fulfillment by Amazon, a record for the company. Its workforce ballooned to 200,000 employees to keep up with the record-breaking demand. More than 1,000 seasonal employees were hired in Kenosha to meet its holiday rush.

In the past two years, Amazon has opened more than 12 new facilities. About 20 of its fulfillment centers include robotic technology, with 45,000 robotic units helping employees complete shipments.

Amazon has more than 4,000 full-time employees at its massive, 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha, which opened in June 2015. In April, the mega-retailer launched same-day delivery in Milwaukee.

Amazon, which prides itself on delivering orders quickly—sometimes the same day—said Dec. 19 was the peak worldwide shipping day, and that the last order delivered in time for Christmas was ordered at 10:23 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was delivered in Richmond, Virginia at 2:32 p.m. that same day.

During the holiday shopping season, the Amazon Kenosha fulfillment center also donated $5,000 and more than 95 pallets of supplies to the Shalom Center in Kenosha to help provide food, shelter, housing and support to the area’s homeless and low-income population.

Amazon.com Inc. has revealed just how busy the company was over the holiday shopping season, and the impact it had on southeastern Wisconsin.

Amazon fulfillment Kenosha

Amazon.com’s Kenosha fulfillment center.

The global online retailer’s Kenosha fulfillment center, for example, shipped almost 1 million items per day for three days straight.

Overall, Amazon shipped more than 1 billion items worldwide through Prime and Fulfillment by Amazon, a record for the company. Its workforce ballooned to 200,000 employees to keep up with the record-breaking demand. More than 1,000 seasonal employees were hired in Kenosha to meet its holiday rush.

In the past two years, Amazon has opened more than 12 new facilities. About 20 of its fulfillment centers include robotic technology, with 45,000 robotic units helping employees complete shipments.

Amazon has more than 4,000 full-time employees at its massive, 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha, which opened in June 2015. In April, the mega-retailer launched same-day delivery in Milwaukee.

Amazon, which prides itself on delivering orders quickly—sometimes the same day—said Dec. 19 was the peak worldwide shipping day, and that the last order delivered in time for Christmas was ordered at 10:23 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was delivered in Richmond, Virginia at 2:32 p.m. that same day.

During the holiday shopping season, the Amazon Kenosha fulfillment center also donated $5,000 and more than 95 pallets of supplies to the Shalom Center in Kenosha to help provide food, shelter, housing and support to the area’s homeless and low-income population.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2017?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

01/12/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

01/19/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am