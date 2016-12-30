Bishops Woods office building sold for $4.5 million

A Menomonee Falls IT consultant purchased an office building in the Bishops Woods office park in Brookfield for $4.5 million, according to state records.

Veer Karri said he plans on keeping the current tenant mix at the building, located at 375 Bishops Way. It is 96 percent occupied.

He purchased the two-story, Class A office building from Westport, Conn.-based Sumerset Green WM Propco, LLC. The building is assessed by Waukesha County for $4.5 million.

Karri, who said he owns other office properties and a strip mall on Bluemound Road in Brookfield, said he plans on using the building as an investment property.