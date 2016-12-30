All Milwaukee-area Limited stores closing

All of The Limited stores in the Milwaukee area are closing as the women’s retail chain prepares to file for bankruptcy.

The Limited store at Regency Mall closed Wednesday. When asked Tuesday, representatives at Limited Stores at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and Brookfield Square did not know if their stores were closing.

Today, the Mayfair Mall store reported it would close Jan. 7. A representative at Brookfield Square said the store is closing, but could not release the date. She said to check the store’s website. Neither store would say how many employees would be affected by the closure.

Brookfield Square Manager Scott Oleson could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Columbus, Ohio-based Limited Stores will most likely liquidate its business. The company was spun off in 2007, in a leveraged buyout by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc. The chain has struggled, like other mall-based retailers, as consumers shift spending habits.

As of Friday, the company had not yet filed for bankruptcy.

Limited Brands and Sun Capital declined to comment.