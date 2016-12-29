Zilber buys 22.8 acres of vacant land in Pleasant Prairie

An affiliate of Zilber Property Group purchased 22.8 acres of land in Pleasant Prairie for $700,000, according to state records.

The property, southwest of 108th Street and Green Bay Road and adjacent to LakeView Corporate Park, was owned by Nitto Inc., of Teaneck, New Jersey, which is registered to a local attorney.

John Kersey, executive vice president, of Zilber, said the land will eventually be developed for a speculative industrial building.

The property is assessed by Kenosha County at $915,700.

Over the years, Zilber has had been a prevalent developer in Kenosha County, focusing primarily on speculative industrial buildings.

The firm announced in November plans for a 72,324-square-foot spec industrial building in LakeView Corporate Park on 4.5 acres at the northwest corner of 102nd Street and 78th Avenue.

Zilber recently completed a 173,165-square-foot spec industrial building in the Business Park of Kenosha, which was the seventh spec industrial project by Zilber in Kenosha County in the last seven years.