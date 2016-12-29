Sobelman’s sets opening date for Waukesha restaurant

The fourth location of popular Milwaukee burger restaurant Sobelman’s Pub & Grill is set to open next week in Waukesha.

The restaurant, located at 332 Williams St., near Carroll University, will begin service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new business. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, alderman Erik Helgestad, Sobelman’s president Dave Sobelman and this location’s franchisees, Jimmy and Alison Dakolias, are expected to attend.

Dave Sobelman opened the original restaurant in 1999 on West St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. The plan for a Waukesha location was announced in September. This is the second franchise location—another is planned in Richfield—and Sobelman has hinted he plans to add more.

The other Sobelman’s locations are in Mequon and at 1601 W. Wells St. in Milwaukee, on Marquette University’s campus.