Zilber purchases Oak Creek industrial building for $10.5 million

Adjacent to property purchased in April

December 27, 2016, 11:12 PM

Zilber Property Group has acquired a fully-leased, 171,114-square-foot industrial building in Oak Creek.

Zilber purchased the three-year-old property from Malvern, Penn.-based Liberty Property Development Corp. for $10.5 million, according to state records.

The warehouse, 100200 S. Reinhart Drive, is adjacent to the 68,700-square-foot industrial building that Zilber purchased in April.

“We like the location and it is a good investment,” said John Kersey, Zilber’s executive vice president.

