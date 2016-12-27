Whole Foods building in Milwaukee sold for $22 million

Irgens sells East Side property to Seattle investor



December 27, 2016, 12:57 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/27/whole-foods-building-in-milwaukee-sold-for-22-million/

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens sold the building occupied by Whole Foods Market on Milwaukee’s East Side to a Seattle-based investor for $22.2 million, according to state records.

Tacoma-based Waco, LLC, purchased the property, located at 2305 N. Prospect Ave. It was sold by Irgens, which developed the property in 2006, transforming the formerly blighted location northwest of the intersection of East North and North Prospect avenues.

The Prospect Medical Commons building includes a 54,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery store on its first level, four floors of medical office above it, occupying about 100,000 square feet of space and an attached parking garage for the medical offices and shoppers. The building has an assessed value of $13.4 million, according to city records.

Representatives from Irgens could not immediately be reached for comment.

