Wantable now offering services for men, too

Milwaukee-based Wantable Inc. is expanding its offerings to include men’s fitness apparel, although founder Jalem Getz said the company will remain a female-centric brand.

Getz announced the new offering, Men’s Fitness Edit, in a blog post on the company’s website Saturday.

“As the leader in women’s fitness styling, our expertise in fabric, fit, and function will carry over well to the men’s market,” Getz wrote. “I can honestly say that the personal styling provided by our Men’s Fitness Edit is unlike anything available today.”

“Personally, I don’t want a closet filled exclusively with Nike, Under Armour, and lululemon. I want a diverse brand lineup, and our team has delivered,” Getz added. “You can expect premium apparel from brands like Rhone, MPG Sport, TLF, and Richer Poorer.”

The post also included comments from male members of the Wantable staff who said they were happy to be able to utilize the product they work on.

Wantable delivers personalized makeup, accessories and women’s apparel to tens of thousands of customers through a subscription service.

The company was founded in 2012 and has raised more than $5 million from investors, including a more than $800,000 Series C funding round disclosed earlier this month.

Getz also recently announced the company would be moving from its Walker’s Point location to a former Pick ‘n Save in the Milwaukee’s Clarke Square neighborhood. The move will nearly double the company’s available space and also leave room for future expansion.

He plans on increasing the Wantable’s employment from 73 to 85 by the time the company makes the move in March and hopes to reach 120 a year after that.