The Limited closing store at Regency Mall in Racine

Woman's retail chain planning to file for bankruptcy

by

December 27, 2016, 12:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2016/12/27/the-limited-closing-store-at-regency-mall-in-racine/

The Limited store at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday and the women’s retail chain is planning to file for bankruptcy within weeks, leaving the future of its remaining stores uncertain.

The Limited at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday.

The Limited store at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday.

Representatives at The Limited stores at both the Mayfair Mall and Brookfield Square locations said they have not been told if their stores will close.

The Limited was one of the original stores at Regency Mall when it opened in 1981. Last week, Augusta, Ga-based Hull Property Group purchased the mall for $9.6 million from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Representatives from Hull Property are promising changes at the struggling shopping center.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Columbus-Ohio-based Limited Stores will most likely liquidate its business. The company was spun off in 2007, in a leveraged buyout by private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc. The chain has struggled like other mall-based retailers as consumers shift spending habits.

The company will continue to try to sell its assets after a possible bankruptcy filing to emerge as a going concern, according to Bloomberg.

Limited Brands and Sun Capital declined to comment.

The Limited store at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday and the women’s retail chain is planning to file for bankruptcy within weeks, leaving the future of its remaining stores uncertain.

The Limited at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday.

The Limited store at Regency Mall in Racine will close Wednesday.

Representatives at The Limited stores at both the Mayfair Mall and Brookfield Square locations said they have not been told if their stores will close.

The Limited was one of the original stores at Regency Mall when it opened in 1981. Last week, Augusta, Ga-based Hull Property Group purchased the mall for $9.6 million from Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Representatives from Hull Property are promising changes at the struggling shopping center.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Columbus-Ohio-based Limited Stores will most likely liquidate its business. The company was spun off in 2007, in a leveraged buyout by private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc. The chain has struggled like other mall-based retailers as consumers shift spending habits.

The company will continue to try to sell its assets after a possible bankruptcy filing to emerge as a going concern, according to Bloomberg.

Limited Brands and Sun Capital declined to comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How much are you spending on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Best in Business 2016

Toasting business growth!

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions
Assist your team with those New Year’s resolutions

Employee Assistance Programs help workers reduce stress, achieve personal goals

by Paul Nobile

Striking a balance
Striking a balance

When to save and when to splurge on your office furniture

by Dean Stier

“You have to change if you want to get better”
“You have to change if you want to get better”

How Rick Ray turned a marketing degree into a manufacturing career

by Rich Rovito

The pros aren’t alone
The pros aren’t alone

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

“We just learned it the hard way.”
“We just learned it the hard way.”

A lean manufacturing expert reflects after a long journey

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

01/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Doing Business with Mexico: Opportunities & Success Stories
MMAC

01/26/20177:30 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Conference Center

01/26/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Establishing Your Brand Through Video
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

01/26/20177:45 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm