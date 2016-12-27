California group purchases 15 Wisconsin assisted living facilities

Mission Viejo, Calif.-based The Ensign Group, Inc., acquired the underlying real estate of 15 assisted living operations in Wisconsin Tuesday, including five in the Milwaukee area.
The properties acquired include:
- Brenwood Park Assisted Living, a 46-unit assisted living facility in Franklin
- Riverview Village Senior Living, a 44-unit assisted living facility in Menomonee Falls
- Racine Commons Assisted Living, a 74-unit assisted living facility in Racine
- Kenosha Senior Living, a 37-unit assisted living facility in Kenosha
- The Shores of Sheboygan Assisted Living, a 67-unit assisted living facility in Sheboygan
- Madison Pointe Senior Living, a 39-unit assisted living facility in Madison
- Cottonwood Manor Assisted Living, a 30-unit assisted living facility in Green Bay
- Scandinavian Court Assisted Living, a 19-unit assisted living facility in Denmark
- Harbor View Assisted Living, a 39-unit assisted living facility in Manitowoc
- McFarland Villa Assisted Living, a 35-unit assisted living facility in McFarland
- Willow Brooke Senior Living, a 82-unit assisted living facility in Stevens Point
- Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living, a 39-unit assisted living facility in Stoughton
- Meadow View Assisted Living, a 24-unit assisted living facility in Two Rivers
- Mountain Terrace Senior Living, a 72-unit assisted living facility in Wausau
- Cranberry Court Assisted Living, a 40-unit assisted living facility in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Ensign Group, Inc., is the parent company of Ensign, a group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies. Since August 2015, an Ensign subsidiary has been operating each facility under a lease with a purchase option.
The acquisition was made using cash from the company’s revolver effective Dec. 21.
The company did not disclose the purchase prices. State records show the Franklin facility sold for $2.35 million.
“With our ownership of this real estate, we are excited about deepening our commitment to the health care community in the great state of Wisconsin,” Christopher Christensen, Ensign’s president and chief executive officer said in a statement. “We are especially thrilled for the experienced and dedicated teams at each of these operations, who are excited to continue their success for many years to come with the added certainty that comes from the ownership of the real estate.”
Christensen said Ensign will continue to acquire and retain real estate.
The company owns the underlying real estate in 50 of its 209 operations in 14 states.
